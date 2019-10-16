Not all losses are created equal.
After cruising in their first two sets, the Marshall volleyball team appeared poised to claim another Capitol South Conference victory over the Glarner Knights. Unfortunately, the Cardinals just couldn’t quite finish off New Glarus on Oct. 8.
New Glarus 3,
Marshall 2
“It was a really tough loss tonight, especially on Senior Night,” said Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz.
The Cardinals took the first set 25-17, and then the second 25-16. At that point, it appeared like Marshall completely had the Glarner Knights’ number.
“We sailed through our first two games and really put the pressure on New Glarus,” added Schmitz.
In the third, the Cardinals lost their middle hitter Anna Lutz to an injury, throwing a wrench in their gameplan. Marshall and New Glarus battled throughout the third set, with the Glarner Knights ultimately prevailing 25-22.
“We lost our momentum,” said Schmitz. “And were playing like we were trying not to lose instead of playing to win.”
Having taken the momentum from the Cardinals, New Glarus scored another victory in the fourth set – 25-20 – to force a fifth and final set.
Once in the fifth – with the momentum was firmly on New Glarus’ side – the Glarner Knights rolled to a 15-5 win to hand the Cardinals their fourth conference loss of the year.
“Ultimately, we couldn’t put the ball away when we needed to,” Schmitz said. “Very tough loss, but we will use this as a learning tool.”
Kiana Hellenbrand led Marshall with 15 kills, followed by Rain Held with nine. The two were also tops on the team in aces, with Hellenbrand recording 10 and Held recording five. Lutz led the Cardinals with four blocks on the night, while Izzy Llontop was best on the team with 17 digs. Ireland Virgil racked up 29 assists on the night to lead the Cardinals.
Marshall played the following Tuesday at home against Belleville, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition.
The Cardinals (18-9, 4-4 Capitol South) head to Waterloo on Thursday for a rematch with the Pirates before starting their postseason schedule. Postseason brackets have not yet been released by the WIAA, but the opening round is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
