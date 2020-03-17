Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer has been named the 2019-20 Capitol Conference South Division Wrestler of the Year.

Horstmeyer advanced all the way to the WIAA Division 3 170-pound championship match before being pinned by undefeated and two-time champion Brady Spaeth of Cadott.

“It was actually one of my dreams to get (to the finals) and wrestle on Saturday night. That was pretty cool,” Horstmeyer said following the state championship match.

Horstmeyer finished his senior season with a record of 48-3 and went 169-40 in his career.

“I’m super proud of him and proud of his career. He should definitely be proud of what he accomplished,” Marshall head coach Doug Springer said.

Horstmeyer was named to the All-CC second team after losing the 170-pound title to Sawyer Helmbrecht of Lodi at the Capitol Conference Meet in Belleville.

Marshall’s Kobe Grossman earned first-team honors. The junior pinned Cambridge’s Ivan Sopkovich in 1 minute, 44 seconds to claim the title at 145.

Joining Horstmeyer on the second team were Marshall teammates Jack Moen and Mitchell Gomez.

Moen, a senior, reached the 182 finals before being pinned by Jevin Burbach of Columbus. He finished the season 38-12.

Gomez, a junior, made it to the 285 championship before losing to Lodi’s Wyatt Ripp.

Gomez finished the season 22-9.

Waterloo’s Juan Alonso also earned second-team All-Capitol honors. The junior advanced to the 120-pound championship match before falling to Lodi’s Chandler Curtis.

Alonso reached the WIAA Division 3 state tournament for the first time in his career and finished a respectable 38-8.

Cash Stewart of Poynette was named North Division Wrestler of the Year.

CAPITOL CONFERENC WRESTLING

FIRST TEAM

106 Parker Heintz Lodi

113 Owen Breunig Lodi

120 Chandler Curtis Lodi

126 Cash Stewart Poynette

132 Joe Quaglia Sugar River

138 Gunnar Hamre Poynette

145 Kobe Grossman Marshall

152 Colton Nicolay Lodi

160 Aiden Ciha Cambridge

170 Sawyer Helmbrecht Lodi

182 Ben Simplot Lodi

195 Brock Beyer Lodi

220 James Roche Columbus

285 Wyatt Ripp Lodi

SOUTH WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Dylan Horstmeyer — Marshall

NORTH WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Cash Stewart — Poynette

SECOND TEAM

106 Isaiah Gauer Poynette

113 Aiden Pinheiro Poynette

120 Juan Alonso Waterloo

126 Dean Finney Lodi

132 James Amacher Poynette

138 Landin Reed Cambridge

145 Zach Potter Lodi

152 Ben Buchholtz Lake Mills

160 Robert Chenoweth Sugar River

170 Dylan Horstmyer Marshall

182 Jack Moen Marshall

195 Austin Haley Lakeside Lutheran

220 Bryce James Lodi

285 Mitchell Gomez Marshall

