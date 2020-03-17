Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer has been named the 2019-20 Capitol Conference South Division Wrestler of the Year.
Horstmeyer advanced all the way to the WIAA Division 3 170-pound championship match before being pinned by undefeated and two-time champion Brady Spaeth of Cadott.
“It was actually one of my dreams to get (to the finals) and wrestle on Saturday night. That was pretty cool,” Horstmeyer said following the state championship match.
Horstmeyer finished his senior season with a record of 48-3 and went 169-40 in his career.
“I’m super proud of him and proud of his career. He should definitely be proud of what he accomplished,” Marshall head coach Doug Springer said.
Horstmeyer was named to the All-CC second team after losing the 170-pound title to Sawyer Helmbrecht of Lodi at the Capitol Conference Meet in Belleville.
Marshall’s Kobe Grossman earned first-team honors. The junior pinned Cambridge’s Ivan Sopkovich in 1 minute, 44 seconds to claim the title at 145.
Joining Horstmeyer on the second team were Marshall teammates Jack Moen and Mitchell Gomez.
Moen, a senior, reached the 182 finals before being pinned by Jevin Burbach of Columbus. He finished the season 38-12.
Gomez, a junior, made it to the 285 championship before losing to Lodi’s Wyatt Ripp.
Gomez finished the season 22-9.
Waterloo’s Juan Alonso also earned second-team All-Capitol honors. The junior advanced to the 120-pound championship match before falling to Lodi’s Chandler Curtis.
Alonso reached the WIAA Division 3 state tournament for the first time in his career and finished a respectable 38-8.
Cash Stewart of Poynette was named North Division Wrestler of the Year.
CAPITOL CONFERENC WRESTLING
FIRST TEAM
106 Parker Heintz Lodi
113 Owen Breunig Lodi
120 Chandler Curtis Lodi
126 Cash Stewart Poynette
132 Joe Quaglia Sugar River
138 Gunnar Hamre Poynette
145 Kobe Grossman Marshall
152 Colton Nicolay Lodi
160 Aiden Ciha Cambridge
170 Sawyer Helmbrecht Lodi
182 Ben Simplot Lodi
195 Brock Beyer Lodi
220 James Roche Columbus
285 Wyatt Ripp Lodi
SOUTH WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Dylan Horstmeyer — Marshall
NORTH WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Cash Stewart — Poynette
SECOND TEAM
106 Isaiah Gauer Poynette
113 Aiden Pinheiro Poynette
120 Juan Alonso Waterloo
126 Dean Finney Lodi
132 James Amacher Poynette
138 Landin Reed Cambridge
145 Zach Potter Lodi
152 Ben Buchholtz Lake Mills
160 Robert Chenoweth Sugar River
170 Dylan Horstmyer Marshall
182 Jack Moen Marshall
195 Austin Haley Lakeside Lutheran
220 Bryce James Lodi
285 Mitchell Gomez Marshall
