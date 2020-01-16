The Cardinal wrestling team’s performance on Thursday night was about as impressive as they come.
Marshall defeated the Phoenix of Watertown Luther Prep 72-3, winning 12 of the 13 matches wrestled: all by pin.
Marshall 72,
Watertown Luther Prep 3
“We were aggressive,” Marshall’s Head Coach Doug Springer said of the Cardinals performance. “We had a really good meet last Thursday in the conference duals, then we didn’t get to wrestle on Saturday; that kind of threw us off. I was a little worried how we’d do not being hyped up to wrestle Saturday. We came back nice and aggressive.”
After a trio of wins in JV matches by Zach Copus, Ben Chadwick and Cade Seep, Mitchell Gomez got the varsity off to a quick start, securing a first-period pin over his opponent at 285 in just 95 seconds.
Following a double-forfeit at 106 and a close loss at 113, the Cardinals took control of the match.
Marshall secured wins via pin in each of the final 11 matches of the night, all of which came in either the first or second period.
Drew Johnson was the first in the streak of 11 straight, pinning his opponent at 120 in 3:15.
The fastest pin of the night came in the final match; Charlie Lewis put his opponent on his back in just 20 seconds give the Cardinals the final six of their 72 team points. Dylan Horstmeyer at 170, Tyler Peterson at 126 and Cai Resler at 138 each secured pins in 30 seconds or less, as well.
Not every match was a runaway, though. A handful of Cardinal wrestlers managed to overcome rough starts.
Juan Galaviz at 132, Angel Lopez Montes at 152 and Grant Chadwick at 160 all had to fight through after finding themselves in less than favorable positions, but each managed to stay alive and turn the tables.
“They realize that as long as you can stay in the fight, you can win…” said Springer. “They know to fight every second and get your chance. They’re confident in their skills. When they their chance, they can put someone away.”
Other wrestlers – like Kobe Grossman at 145, Jack Moen at 182 and AJ Schlimgen at 195 – controlled their matches from the start, picked their spots and finally earned their six team points.
Marshall’s next competition will come on Saturday morning, when they head to Portage for an invitational. Start time at Portage High School is scheduled for 10 a.m.
