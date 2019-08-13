The Brewers and Chicago Cubs will waste no time getting after each other next season.
Major League Baseball released its 2020 schedule on Monday, with the Cubs opening the season at Miller Park on Thursday, March 26. After taking that Friday off, the teams will resume the opening series with games on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, before St. Louis comes to town for three games to complete that first home stand for the Brewers.
The schedule could be lacking in late-season NL Central drama, however. The Brewers play their final game against the Cubs on Aug. 9, and play only six games against the Cardinals over the final two months, all on the road (Aug. 14-16 and Sept. 21-23).
The opening month will contain a lot of games featuring the Brewers playing the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, with Milwaukee finishing its season series against both clubs in just over two weeks.
Beyond the usual games against Minnesota, the Brewers’ interleague schedule has them matched up against American League East foes. The New York Yankees come to Miller Park from May 19-21, the Toronto Blue Jays from June 22-24 and the Tampa Bay Rays for two games from July 7-8. The Brewers go to Tampa Bay from May 30-31, to Boston from June 5-7, and to Baltimore from Sept. 11-13.
Much like hurricanes do, the Brewers will work their way from Florida to New England from May 30 through June 7, with series in Tampa Bay, Washington and Boston, covering eight games.
The Brewers will finish the season with a trip to St. Louis and San Francisco.
As far as holidays go, the Brewers will be off Memorial Day, May 25; will play in St. Louis on Saturday, July 4; and take on the Dodgers at home on Labor Day, Sept. 7.
