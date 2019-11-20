Another year and another Mosher wins Player of the Year.
Since 2012 a Mosher has been named the Capitol South Conference’s top player, and this year it was Brooke Mosher of Waterloo.
Mosher was a repeat winner joining her sisters Madeline (2012-15) and Claire (2016-17) in receiving the coveted honor.
The outside hitter/setter had a remarkable junior season in helping Waterloo go a perfect 10-0 to win the Capitol South and lead the team back to the WIAA state tournament, before losing to La Crosse Aquinas in the Division 3 semifinal. Mosher finished with a single-season school record 557 kills, 121 aces (also a school record), 63 blocks to lead the team, while adding 278 digs and 448 assists and a hitting percentage of .377.
Joining her on the first team was Joslyn Wolff. The junior outside hitter/setter earned her second consecutive first-team honors after leading the Pirates with 452 assists while adding 340 kills, 288 digs, 65 aces and 33 total blocks.
Also named to the first team was Marshall’s Kiana Hellenbrand. The junior joined Mosher, Wolff and Wisconsin Heights’ Ashlee Adler as a unanimous selection after leading the Cardinals in kills (317) and aces (77) while adding 286 digs.
Named to the second team was Waterloo’s Michaela Riege. The sophomore libero set a single-season school record with 562 digs and was second to Mosher with 69 service aces.
Freshmen Rylee Duessler and Sophia Schneider were selected as honorable mention. Duessler had 137 kills, 228 digs and 39 aces, while Schneider had 80 kills and 166 digs.
Marshall’s Anna Lutz and Aubrie Kappes joined Duessler and Schneider on the honorable mention team. Lutz had a team-high 47 blocks and made 146 kills, while Kappes led the Cardinals with 313 digs and added 57 service aces.
2019 CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL TEAM
First Team
Brooke Mosher Waterloo Jr.**
Joslyn Wolff Waterloo Jr.**
Ashlee Adler Wisconsin Heights Sr.**
Kiana Hellenbrand Marshall Jr.**
Alexah Mellenberger New Glarus Jr.
Jada Wood Wisconsin Heights Sr.
**-unanimous selection
CAPITOL SOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brooke Mosher, Waterloo
Second Team
Michaela Riege Waterloo So.
Kelsi Handel Wisconsin Heights Sr.
Ava Foley Belleville So.
Erin Kittleson Belleville Sr.
Brooke Everson Belleville Jr.
Gracie Korth Cambridge Sr.
Honorable Mention
Rylee Duessler Waterloo Fr.
Sophia Schneider Waterloo Fr.
Kylee Doherty Wisconsin Heights So.
Reagan Doherty Wisconsin Heights Sr.
Anna Lutz Marshall Jr.
Aubrie Kappes Marshall Sr.
Grace Nommensen New Glarus Fr.
