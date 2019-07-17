The Waterloo McKays continued to struggle dropping three Home Talent League games over the past week.
On Thursday, the McKays dropped an East Night League decision of 13-3 to the Jefferson Blue Devils.
Waterloo scored all of its runs in the fourth inning. Tristan Ruelas got things started drawing a walk before Kale Grossman, Joey Lauth, Louis Hensler and Travis Noel hit consecutive singles. Ruelas scored on Hensler’s RBI knock, Lauth came home on Weston Swartztrauber’s sacrifice fly, and Nick Brozek drove in Hensler with the McKays’ fifth hit of the frame.
Grossman went 2-for-3 to lead the McKays at the plate.
Swartztrauber suffered the pitching loss.
The McKays hosted two games on Sunday, but in the hot and humid weather were overwhelmed by both the Stoughton Merchants (18-0) and the same Jefferson Blue Devils (14-1).
Against Stoughton, Waterloo managed just five hits while giving up 13 to the Merchants.
Brozek had two of those hits going 2-for-3.
Against Jefferson in the second game of the day the McKays gave up 20 hits to the Blue Devils, in second place in the Southeast Section.
Waterloo scored its lone runin the seventh when Joseph Cook reached on an error and scored on Kale Grossman’s sacrifice fly.
UP NEXT
The McKays (3-12 overall) will play the Fort Atkinson Generals both Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday at 7 p.m. at Firemen’s Park, before traveling to Southeast-leading Albion Sunday for a 2 p.m. start.
BLUE DEVILS 13, MCKAYS 3 (5 inn.)
Waterloo 000 30 — 3 7 7
Jefferson 500 53 — 13 8 1
Waterloo (ab-r-h-rbi) — Ruelas 1-1-0-0, Grossman 3-0-2-0, Lauth 3-1-1-0, L. Hensler 1-1-1-1, Noel 2-0-1-0, Swartztrauber 1-0-0-1, Brozek 2-0-1-0, Cook 2-0-1-0, Ellis 2-0-0-0, Sanzenbacher 2-0-0-0. Totals — 19-3-7-2.
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — C. Ott 4-0-1-0, Cottrell 1-3-0-0, D. Ott 2-1-0-0, R. Schlesner 4-1-1-0, T. Schlesner 2-2-1-2, Laesch 4-3-2-1, Clark 4-2-1-0, Peterson 3-1-1-2, Klug 2-0-1-1, Ramirez 0-0-0-0. Totals — 26-13-8-6.
2B — Clark.
Pitching HO — Swartztrauber 8 in 4 2/3; Ramirez 7 in 5. ER — Swartztrauber 6; Ramirez 3. SO — Swartztrauber 0; Ramirez 4. BB — Swartztrauber 5; Ramirez 3.
W — Ramirez. L — Swartztrauber.
MERCHANTS 18, MCKAYS 0 (7 inn.)
Stoughton 040 505 4 — 18 13 1
Waterloo 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Stoughton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Medina 3-3-2-1, Fuentes 4-3-2-2, Hernandez 5-1-0-1, Nyhagen 3-2-1-2, Wenzel 4-3-2-4, Hanson 4-2-2-3, Schretenthaler 4-2-1-0, Broege 4-1-2-0, Klitzke 4-1-1-1, Riffle 0-0-0-0. Totals — 35-18-13-14
Waterloo (ab-r-h-rbi) — Reulas 2-0-0-0, Sanzenbacher 1-0-0-0, Lauth 3-0-0-0, Brozek 3-0-2-0, Vehlow 2-0-0-0, J. Hensler 1-0-1-0, Noel 3-0-1-0, Cook 2-0-0-0, Grossman 2-0-0-0, Houser 0-0-0-0. Totals — 25-0-5-0.
2B — Fuentes, Wenzel. HR — Wenzel, Hanson.
Pitching HO — Riffle 5 in 5, Sperleon 2 in 2; Vehlow 12 in 6, L. Hensler 1 in 1. ER — Riffle 0, Sperleon 0; Vehlow 10, L. Hensler 4. SO — Riffle 2, Sperleon 0; Vehlow 1, L. Hensler 1. BB — Riffle 0, Sperleon 0; Vehlow 1, L. Hensler 3.
W — Riffle. L — Vehlow.
BLUE DEVILS 14, MCKAYS 1 (7 inn.)
Jefferson 101 122 25 — 14 20 3
Waterloo 000 000 10 — 1 2 5
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Brost 6-2-3-1, Moldenhauer 6-2-3-2, R. Schlesner 5-3-3-2, Winter 6-0-2-1, T. Schlesner 5-2-3-3, Cottrell 4-2-3-0, Peterson 4-1-0-0, Laesch 3-0-1-1, C. Roth 1-1-1-0, Klug 4-0-1-1, Clark 1-1-0-0, I. Roth 0-0-0-0, Hebbe 0-0-0-0. Totals — 45-14-20-11.
Waterloo (ab-r-h-rbi) — Ruelas 4-0-0-0, Lauth 3-0-0-0, Brozek 2-0-0-0, Cook 1-0-0-0, L. Hensler 3-1-0-0, Vehlow 3-0-0-0, Swartztrauber 3-0-0-0, Grossman 2-0-1-1, Houser 2-0-0-0, Noel 1-0-1-0, Sanzenbacher 3-0-0-0. Totals — 27-1-2-1.
2B — Moldenhauer (2), R. Schlesner, C. Roth. HR — T. Schlesner (2), R. Schlesner.
Pitching HO — I. Roth 1 in 5, Hebbe 1 in 2, Brost 0 in 1; Ruelas 18 in 7 1/3, Brozek 2 in 2/3. ER — I. Roth 0, Hebbe 0, Brost 0; Ruelas 9, Brozek 2. SO — I. Roth 6, Hebbe 0, Brost 3; Ruelas 0, Brozek 0. BB — I. Roth 2, Hebbe 0, Brost 0; Ruelas 1, Brozek 0.
W — I. Roth. L — Ruelas.
