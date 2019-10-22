POYNETTE — Gianna Dugan raced to a second-place finish to headline the Marshall girls cross country team’s run to a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s Capitol South Conference Meet.
Dugan, a senior battled Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld freshman Samantha Herrling to the bitter end. Dugan covered the Shepherds Meadow Golf Course layout in 20 minutes, 38.01 seconds, while Herrling won in 19:42.03.
Dugan was the only Cardinal runner to place in the top 15. Following her were E. Dugan (18th, 24:41.50), Jazmin Antonio Reyes (24th, 25:35.50), Haley Horne (28th, 26:33.80) and Katelyn Petersen (29th, 26:41.08).
“Our girls have suffered several key injuries that has the JV runners stepping up to fill in,” said Marshall head coach Jeff Looze, whose girls team was the reigning Capitol South champions. “Losing Mya Andrews and Brynn Frank has hurt. I'm hoping to pull together the girls for a strong showing at the sectional.
Waterloo’s Christi Forman earned her second straight top-5 finish for a second straight year. Forman ran a 21:09.52 to place just behind Herrling and Dugan.
“She’s been sick over the two weeks, so for her to finish third is quite an accomplishment,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn of Forman. “I think this makes it four straight years that she’s first-team all-conference, she’s just so steady.”
Forman will try to make it four straight trips to the WIAA State Cross Country Meet this weekend.
Following Forman were Pirate teammates Julia Asik (19th, 24:54.54), Lily Stonestreet (26th, 25:48.18), Maddelyn Webster (35th, 27:54.54) and Jennah Smith (38th, 30:01.07).
Waterloo finished sixth.
BOYS
Kobe Grossman earned a top-10 finish placing eighth with a time of 18:09.89 to lead the Marshall boys’ way to a fourth-place finish.
“With Kobe missing the first half of the season he is fresher than many of the other runners and is definitely hungry to prove that he is ready to run,” said Looze “I was surprised by his performance at Cconference because he was sick for three days last week and has lost significant weight; he just missed qualifying for state last year as an individual and that is on his mind.”
Behind Grossman were Logan Kosbau (19th, 19:25.83), Ethan Jennings (22nd, 19:31.08), Justin Grady (23rd, 19:35.08) and Mason Haberkorn (25th, 19:36.06).
“The boys need to step up their game and make a solid run, if they do they have a shot at getting through the sectional,” Looze added.
Waterloo was led by junior Jonathan Aguero’s 18th-place finish (19:16.34).
“He just missed second-team all-conference,” Haberkorn said. “I think he’s going to be even stronger next year.”
Following Aguero were Brody Tschanz (31st, 20:34.22), Andrew Battenberg (33rd, 21:14.94), Kyle Fugate (37th, 22:05.46) and Justin Sampo (39th, 22:59.14).
Waterloo finished sixth.
WIAA SECTIONALS
Both Marshall and Waterloo will compete in the WIAA Division 3 Whitewater Sectional this Saturday at UW-Whitewater.
The girls race begins at 12:15, followed by the boys at 1 p.m.
The first- and second-place teams, and the first five individuals at each sectional from a non-qualifying team at each sectional will advance to the 2019 WIAA State Cross Country Championships. The State Meet is at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 2.
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE MEET
(Girls)
Team scores: New Glarus/Monticello 44, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 53, Deerfield/Cambridge 73, Marshall 101, Belleville 111, Waterloo 121.
Top 5 finishers: 1. Herrling, WHB, 19:42.03; 2. Dugan, M, 20:38.01; 3. Forman, W, 21:09.52; 4. Ziperski, NGM, 21:15.26; 5. Frame WHB, 22:24.90.
Marshall: 2. G. Dugan 20:38.01; 18. E. Dugan, 24:41.50; 24. Antonio Reyes 25:35.50; 28. Horne, 26:33.80; 29. Petersen, 26:41.08
Waterloo: 3. Forman, 21:09.52; 19. Asik, 24:54.54; 26. Stonestreet, 25:48.18; 35. Webster, 27:54.54; 38. Smith, 30:01.07.
(Boys)
Team scores: New Glarus/Monticello 37, Deerfield/Cambridge 38 Wisconsin Heights 84, Marshall 97, Belleville 126, Waterloo 158.
Top 5 finishers: Patzka, WHB, 16:30.33; 2. Huffman, DC, 17:04.68; 3. Nikolay, DC, 17:37.66; 4. Trewyn-Colvin, DC, 17:41.14; 5. Nelson, NGM, 17:45.34.
Marshall: 8. Grossman, 18:09.89; 19. Kosbau, 19:25.83; 22. Jennings, 19:31.08; 23. Grady 19:35.28; 25. Haberkorn, 19:36.06.
Waterloo: 18. Aguero, 19:16.34; 31. Tschan, 20:34.22; 33. Battenberg, 21:14.94; 37. Fugate, 22:05.46; 39. Sampo, 22:59.14.
