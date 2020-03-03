On the back of a hot shooting night from Cole Denniston, the Marshall boys’ basketball team ended their regular season with a big win to carry momentum into the postseason.
Denniston hit 70 percent of his shots against Wisconsin Heights – including going 6 for 7 from beyond the arc – to lead the Cardinals to their 15th win of the season.
Marshall 65
wis. Heights 61
Denniston’s season-high scoring output led a three-headed offensive attack for the Cardinals. Tyler Chadwick added a steady presence inside, and Craig Ward went to the free throw line often throughout the night to contribute to Marshall’s total.
Marshall’s lead stood at 36-31 after one half of play. The game remained tight going forward, with the Cardinals unable to pull away from the Vanguards.
Though they weren’t able to build upon their lead, Marshall ultimately stayed in front, earning their second win in a row to complete their regular season.
Denniston led all scorers with 20 points on the night, followed by 17 from Chadwick and 16 by Ward. Bryce Frank chipped in six points, and Michael Lutz tallied three. Gus Timpel added two points, and Austin Kilian rounded out the scoring with one point.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals (15-7, 7-3) earned the No. 7 seed in their WIAA Division 3 sectional, where they squared off against 10th-seeded Brodhead on Tuesday, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition.
If the Cardinals emerged with a win on Tuesday, they’ll advance to play second-seeded Edgerton on Friday. Tip time in Edgerton is scheduled for 7 p.m.
MARSHALL 65
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 61
Wis. Heights 31 30 — 61
Marshall 36 29 — 65
Wis. Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Parman 1 0-0 3, Cribbs 5 3-4 14, Barsness 6 0-0 12, Ad-ler 4 0-0 10, Herrling 3 0-0 7, Brabender 3 2-2 9, Hosking 2 2-2 6. Totals — 24 7-8 61.
Marshall — Chadwick 8 0-0 17, Lutz 1 0-0 3, Frank 1 3-4 6, Denniston 7 0-0 20, Timpel 1 0-0 2, Ward 2 11-14 16, Killian 0 1-2 1. Totals — 20 15-20 65.
3-point goals — WH 6 (Adler 2, Parman 1, Cribbs 1, Herling 1, Brabender 1), M 10 (Denniston 6, Chadwick 1, Lutz 1, Frank 1, Ward 1). Total fouls — WH 17, M 10.
