The Waterloo 15U Teener baseball team reached the championship game, only to lose 8-0 to Lake Mills on July 30.
Lack of offense, walks, and a few errors were just too much for Waterloo to overcome.
Kaden Ring started on the mound going 1 2/3 innings, yielding five runs (three earned), five hits and two walks. Antonio Unzueta pitched the next 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, three hits, and five walks while striking out seven. Jordan Radloff pitched the final inning, allowing a run, two hits, one walk and struck out one.
“Ring had been my most consistent starter all summer, just ran into a little bit of command issues in the second inning and some tough luck with the defense,” said Waterloo coach Craig Setz. “Unzueta came in and controlled Lake Mills for three innings, but we just couldn’t get anything going offensively. Lake Mills is a very experienced, veteran ball club.”
Ian Ritter, Dayton Bronkhorst, and Unzueta accounted for the only three Waterloo hits in the game.
Waterloo finished 8-6 and in third place in the Badgerland Teeners League behind champion Waunakee (12-1) and runner-up Lake Mills (9-2). Waterloo dealt Waunakee its lone loss.
“I am extremely proud of this Waterloo team, and under Coach (Dennis) Klubertanz’s direction, believe Waterloo High School baseball should contend for regional and sectional titles in spring baseball for many seasons to come,” said Setz.
