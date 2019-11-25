A balanced scoring attack led the Waterloo High School girls basketball team to a pair of victories to open the 2019-20 season. After defeating Orfordville Parkview 49-32 in the season opener on Nov. 19, the Pirates used a big second half to down Deerfield, 52-43, opening the season 2-0.
“We have three or four girls that can score,” said Pirates head coach Gabe Haberkorn. “We were afraid of (lack of) experience, but we seem to have that experience.”
Junior guard Skyler Powers and freshman guard Julia Asik each had a pair of double-digit performances to lead Waterloo’s way. Asik led the way with 14 points in the win over Parkview while Powers complemented her with 12, while Powers earned scoring honors with a career-high 18 against Deerfield while Asik had 12.
Meanwhile, junior Brooke Mosher had a combined 18 points (8 vs. Orfordville and 10 vs. Deerfield), while freshman Sophie Schneider also had 18 points with a pair of nine-point performances.
Mosher finished with a double-double leading the Pirates with 12 rebounds.
“The confidence levels are certainly going to go up after these first two games,” Haberkorn said. “That definitely goes a long way at the high school level.”
Against Orfordville Parkview, the Pirates doubled up the host Vikings with a 24-12 first half and never looked back.
The halftime score was much closer against Deerfield, as Waterloo held just a 25-24 advantage at the break before out-scoring the Demons 27-19 in the second half.
While Waterloo did earn two victories, Haberkorn found one area that the team must improve on going forward — free throws — as the Pirates went just 6-of-24 at the stripe.
“We ended up going 3-of-18 in the second half. That’s not going to take you very far,” he said. “I don’t think we have a problem shooting free throws, I think it was just one of those nights.”
Freshman Steffi Siewert led the Demons (0-1) with 12.
(Tuesday, Nov. 19)
WATERLOO 49
PARKVIEW 32
The Pirates built a 24-12 lead before rolling to a convincing non-conference road win in the season opener.
Asik led all scorers with 14, while Waterloo got 12 from Powers, nine from Schneider and eight from Mosher.
Jenna Olin led the Vikings (0-1) with 11.
UP NEXT
Waterloo returns to action on Friday, Dec. 13 hosting Rio. The non-conference game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
WATERLOO 52, DEERFIELD 43
Deerfield 24 19 — 43
Waterloo 25 27 — 52
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Winger 5-0-10, Ezzell 4-0-8, Siewert 4-4-12, Brattlie 1-0-2, Haak 2-4-8, Fisher 0-1-1, Rucks 1-0-2. Totals — 17-9-43.
Waterloo (fg-ft-pts) — Schneider 4-0-9, Zimbric 0-1-1, Powers 7-2-18, Jaehnke 1-0-2, Asik 5-1-12, Mosher 4-2-10. Totals — 21-6-52.
3-point goals — D 0; W 4 (Powers 2, Schneider 1, Asik 1). Total fouls — D 15; W 17. FTM — D 7; W 18. Fouled Out — Asik.
WATERLOO 49
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 32
Waterloo 24 25 — 49
Parkview 12 20 — 32
Waterloo (fg-ft-pts) — Schneider 4-0-9, Powers 3-4-12, Asik 4-6-14, Mosher 4-0-8, Wolff 3-0-6, Jaehnke 0-0-0-0. Totals — 18-10-49.
Orfordville Parkview (fg-ft-pts) — C. Burrell 3-3-9, P. Kopp 1-0-2, T. Burrell 2-0-5, Mielke 0-1-1, Klotten 0-2-2, Olin 6-1-11, Saglie 0-2-2. Totals — 12-9-32.
3-point goals — W 3 (Powers 2, Schneider 1); OP 3 (Olin 2, T. Burrell 1). Total fouls — W 22; OP 18. FTM — W 10; OP 11. Fouled Out — Jaehnke, Saglie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.