Three members of Waterloo's volleyball team received Division 3 All-State recognition by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.
Junior setter and outside hitter Brooke Mosher made the first team.
Mosher recorded 557 kills (a single-season school record), .377 hitting percentage, 278 digs, 448 assists, 121 aces (also a single season school record) and 63 blocks in 111 sets. Mosher was also named to the all-state tournament team.
"Brooke stepped up her game this season, not only hitting, but her ability to run the offense," Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "Whether scoring on second contact or holding the block to get one on one opportunities for our hitters, she was able to better the ball from anywhere on the court. She has an extremely fast arm swing and was able to hit a variety of shots even when the opponents defense was keying on her. Some standout moments include her 26 kills against River Ridge, five triple double performances and two double digit ace matches. Her enthusiasm on the court was contagious and she definitely hates to lose more than she likes to win."
Junior setter and outside hitter Joslyn Wolff and sophomore libero Michaela Riege each received honorable mention.
Riege set a single-season school record with 562 digs and added 69 aces in 111 sets.
"Michaela put in a lot of work in the off season and really elevated her play at libero this season," coach Mosher said. "First contact was so key to our success this season and from serve receive to defense she did a great job putting up a solid ball that we could attack and keep pressure on our opponents. Her ability to read the block and hitters' body language kept us alive in a lot of rallies. Overall, she did a great job of running the backcourt and received a lot of compliments from coaches after our games."
Wolff had 340 kills, a .365 hitting percentage, 65 aces, 452 assists, 288 digs and 33 blocks in 111 sets.
"Likewise, Joslyn stepped up her play this season not only carrying a larger scoring load but also setting in our 6-2 offense for the first time," coach Mosher said. "Several games she had some monster kills for us including a career high in the sectional final versus River Ridge. Anytime you are hitting over .300, especially considering the strength of our schedule, that is a solid accomplishment. She played with more confidence and poise than her first two seasons and was a go-to hitter, great defender and someone we could count on in big moments. She is easily on track to break through the 1,000 career mark in both kills and digs next season."
"I am very excited to have these three returning next season along with eight more players from our roster including honorable mention all-conference players Sophia Schneider and Rylee Duessler. They are a talented group and I know they will be working hard this offseason."
2019 WVCA DIVISION 3 ALL-STATE TEAM
First Team
Courtney Becker La Crosse Aquinas Sr.
Cora Behnke Oconto Jr.
Saige Damrow Howards Grove Fr.
Lexi Donarski* La Crosse Aquinas Sr.
Sidney Hoverman St. Croix Falls Sr
Hanne Johnson Grantsburg So.
Karissa Kaminski* Howards Grove So.
Brooke Mosher* Waterloo Jr.
Giana Vollrath *Fall Creek So.
Skylar White River Ridge Sr.
*unanimous selection
Honorable Mention
McKenna Armstrong, Random Lake, Jr.; Abigail Bell, Fall Creek, Sr.; Emily Bruckenschen, Howards Grove, Sr.; Jacklyn Dean, Algoma, Sr.; Kaitlin Foucett, Valers, Sr.; Chloe Gruszynski, Crivitz, Sr.; Mikayla Guldan, Stratford, Jr.; Morgen Gyger, Crivitz, Sr.; Mia Hansen, Necedah Sr.; Riley Henk, St. Croix Falls Sr.; Mackenzie Holzwart, Howards Grove, Jr.; Ania Hyatt, Cumberland, Sr.; McKenna Krall, Stratford, Sr.; Mya Lequia, Racine Lutheran, So.; Molly Lawlis, Stevens Pt. Pacelli, Jr.; Kameri Meredith, Colfax, Sr.; Olivia Ohnstad, Grantsburg Sr.; Kate Poellmann, Whitefish Bay Dominican, Jr.; Samantha Pretasky, Colfax, Sr.; Alyssa Rankin, St. Mary Catholic, Sr.; Michaela Riege, Waterloo, So.; Quinlyn Rubeck, Fall Creek, Sr.; Hailey Stich, Cuba City, So.; Kylie Struble, Stevens Pt. Pacelli, So.; Kallie Theiler, Whitefish Bay Dominican, Sr.; Morgan Theiler, Whitefish Bay Dominican, So.; Breanna Weiland, Weyauwega-Fremont, Sr.; Jaci Williams, River Ridge; Joslyn Wolff, Waterloo, Jr.
