On Friday, Marshall’s wrestlers hosted their final competition before heading to this year’s Capitol Conference Tournament.
The Cardinals emerged victorious in each of their two duals, besting Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio and Lake Mills by wide margins.
Marshall 60
Pardeeville 23
After starting out with a 12-0 advantage by virtue of forfeits at 138 and 145, Angel Lopez got the Cardinals’ first pin of the night at 152, ending his match in 3:20.
Pardeeville took the next match, but five straight forfeits from 160 to 285 put the Cardinals in front 48-6. Following a Marshall forfeit at 106, the two teams split the remaining four matches.
Drew Johnson and Tyler Peterson won for the Cardinals at 120 and 126, each pinning their opponent, scoring six team points to give Marshall a total of 60.
There was a bit more action in the Cardinals’ second match, when Marshall earned their second win of the night against the L-Cats of Lake Mills.
Marshall 57
Lake Mills 15
The Cardinals wrestled in nearly double the matches against Lake Mills as they had against Pardeeville; there were only four forfeits in Marshall’s second match of the night.
The Cardinals won via forfeit at 113, 126 and 145, while 106 was a double-forfeit. Winning seven out of their 10 matches in the contest, Marshall was able to pull away to earn victory number two of the night.
Things didn’t start well for the Cardinals, though; after going up 6-0 following their opening 145 forfeit win, Marshall dropped each of the first two matches to trail 9-6. At 170, Dylan Horstmeyer righted the ship, getting a second-period pin. Jack Moen followed that up with a first-period pin at 182, and Marshall led 18-9.
Following a Lake Mills win via pin at 195, the L-Cats were as close as they’d come, trailing 18-15.
The Cardinals rolled from there, getting wins via pin by Charlie Lewis at 220, Mitchell Gomez at 285, Johnson at 120 and Cai Resler at 138. Juan Galaviz won the lone Cardinal match that didn’t end in a pin, beating his opponent at 132 by a score of 5-0.
Marshall now turns its attention to Saturday’s conference tournament in Belleville. The Cardinals will look to improve on last year’s sixth-place finish, while Horstmeyer will look to add a third individual conference title to his resume.
UP NEXT
Marshall joins the rest of the Capitol Conference in the 2020 Capitol Conference Meet, to be held in Belleville Saturday. Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.
