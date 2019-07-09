The Waterloo 15U and 14U Teener baseball teams were in action recently.
15U
Waterloo suffered a pair of loses over the past week. Waterloo had some good pitching performances, but came up short against Columbus on Monday, July 1 and against Lake Mills Thursday, July 4.
Waterloo has a homestand coming up in the upcoming weeks. On Wednesday, July 10 Waterloo will host Cambridge, on Thursday, July 11, Waterloo will host Brodhead, and on Monday, July 15, Waterloo will host Monroe.
All games will start at 6 p.m.
14U
Outstanding pitching performances and hitting allowed for Waterloo to advance in the standings over the holiday week. Waterloo picked up three victories. On Monday, July 1, Waterloo defeated Columbus 6-4, on Tuesday, July 2, Waterloo defeated Deforest 6-0, and Waterloo defeated Marshall 11-8. Waterloo will have a series of road games in the upcoming weeks. Waterloo will travel to Waunakee on July 11, to McFarland on July 15, and to Evansville on July 16.
Both teams are finishing up their regular seasons and will be selecting players to the All-Star game to be played on Sunday, July 28. The postseason will also begin Monday, July 22.
