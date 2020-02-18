JOHNSON CREEK — Dylan Horstmeyer captured his fourth WIAA regional title leading the Marshall wreslting team to a runner-up team finish at the WIAA Division 3 Johnson Creek Regional, held Feb. 15.
Horstmeyer was one of four Cardinals to advance to this weekend’s Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional. Joining the senior 170-pounder will be senior Jack Moen (182), senior Charlie Lewis (220) and junior Mitchel Gomez (285).
The Cardinals fell 50.5 points short of advancing to the WIAA team sectionals: Marshall scored 170 points to champion Horicon’s 220.5.
“I was pleased to see our wrestlers improve on some key areas they've been working on. There was some great competition. We won some big, tough matches and were right in many of our losses and created some chances for victories,” said Marshall head coach Doug Springer.
Horstmeyer (43-1), ranked third in Division 3 at 170 pounds by Wiwrestling.com, received a quarterfinals bye before pinning Dodgeland’s Tyce Vande Berg in a lightning-quick 9 seconds. He then squared off with Horicon’s Brandon Zamorano, ranked ninth, and earned a 12-7 decision for his fourth-career regional title.
Moen (37-10) also received a bye before earning a 6-0 decision over Brady Elvers of Horicon. After being pinned in the first-place match by Dodgeland’s Tye Bader, Moen won by RULE having already defeated Elvers.
“Jack wrestled great defeating the third-seeded wrestler (Elvers),” Springer said.
It will be the third trip to sectionals for Moen.
Lewis (36-8) had to win a wrestleback to earn his first-career sectionals berth. After pinning Waterloo’s Luis Sanchez in 1:28 in the semifinals, Lewis was pinned by Johnson Creek’s Lukas David in the championship match.
Lewis recovered to pin Horicon’s Shayne Fluhr in :24 to earn second place.
Gomez (22-8) took the same route as Lewis in earning his first trip to sectionals. The junior pinned Waterloo’s Gavin Wright in 2:42 but then got pinned in the finals by Hustisford’s Gavan Stark. He rebounded with a 7-6 decision over Horicon’s Cole Nicolaus.
“Mitchel avenged a 0-7 loss from earlier in the year to Nicolaus,” Springer said.
The Cardinals also had four four thirds. Drew Johnson (120), Cai Resler (132), Kobe Grossman (145) and Angel Lopez (160) all fell one spot short of advancing.
WATERLOO
Waterloo qualified three wrestlers for sectional competition out of the Johnson Creek regional on Saturday.
Juniors Juan Alonso (120), Jonathan Aguero (132) and Reynol Limon (160) each advanced with second place finishes for the Pirates, who placed fifth as a team with 141 points.
Alonso (35-6) scored a 13-0 major decision over Marshall’s Drew Johnson (36-12), then lost by fall to Poynette’s Cash Stewart (38-1) at 3:57 of the finals. He advanced by RULE over Johnson.
Aguero (29-14) pinned Poynette’s Matthew Bartz at 3:08, lost an 8-4 decision to Horicon’s Cayden Reinwald (20-19) in the finals and scored a 9-2 decision over Marshall’s Cai Resler in a wrestleback for second place.
Limon (25-18) scored a 6-1 decision over Marshall’s Angel Lopez to reach the finals, where he lost an 18-4 major decision to Dodgeland junior Andrew Benzing. Limon advanced by RULE over Lopez (26-21).
Jordi Aguero (152) and Jakob Garza (170) each scored one pin and placed third. Christopher Stonestreet (106), Joe Newton (138), Francisco Moreno (195), Luis Sanchez (220) and heavyweight Gavin Wright each finished fourth.
UP NEXT
Marshall and Waterloo qualifiers will compete for a trip to the WIAA State Meet in Saturday’s Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional. The top three wrestlers in each weight class advance to the 2020 WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Feb. 27-29 at The Kohl Center.
Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. in Juneau.
WIAA DIVISION 3
JOHNSON CREEK REGIONAL
Team scores: Horicon 220.5, Marshall 170 Poynette 167, Johnson Creek 142, Waterloo 141, Dodgeland 128, Hustisford 70.
