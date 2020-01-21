The Waterloo girls basketball team had mixed results over its last two games
On Friday, Jan. 17, the Pirates hosted Wisconsin Heights and dropped a 66-55 Capitol South Conference decision.
The Pirates (8-5 overall, 0-3 Cap. South) trailed just 25-21 at halftime, but the Vanguards outscored them 41-34 over the final 18 minutes.
The Vanguards shot 44 free throws, making 31.
Julia Asik paced the Pirates with 21 points while Skylar Powers added 17.
Ashlee Adler led Heights with 19.
On Monday, Jan. 20, Joslyn Wolf erupted for a career-high 23 points leading Waterloo’s way. Powers added 16 while freshman Sophia Schneider scored 13.
Brianna Berger paced the Bluejays with nine.
Waterloo returns to the court Thursday traveling to New Glarus for a 7:30 p.m. Capitol South start.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 66, WATERLOO 55
Wisconsin Heights 25 41 — 66
Waterloo 21 34 — 55
Wisconsin Heights (fg-ft-pts) — Wood 1-1-4, King 2-4-8, Doherty 3-0-6, Adler 3-13-19 Keith 2-2-6, Handel 4-5-13, Hering 2-6-10. Totals — 17 31-44 66.
Waterloo — Schneider 0-2-2, Powers 6-2-17, Jaehnke 2-0-4, Asik 9-0-21, Mosher 1-6-8, Wolff 1-1-3. Totals — 19 11-24 55.
3-point goals — WH 1 (Wood 1), WAT 6 (Powers 3 Asik 3). Total fouls — WH 18 WAT 19. Fouled out — Jaehnke.
WATERLOO 68, JOHNSON CREEK 32
Waterloo 38 28 — 68
Johnson Creek 20 12 — 32
Waterloo (fg-ft-pts) — Schneider 4-3-13, Webster 2-0-4, Powers 7-0-16, Jaehnke 1-0-2 Asik 3-0-7, Wolff 11-0-23. Totals — 29-4-68.
Johnson Creek — Budig 2-2-6, Swanson 2-2-6, Constable 2-2-6, Berger 3-3-9, Joseph 2-1-5. Totals — 11 10-26 32
3-point goals — W 5 (Schneider 2, Powers 2, Asik 1), JC 0. Total fouls — W 17, JC 13.
