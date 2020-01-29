After starting the year 9-3, the Marshall boys’ basketball team is in uncharted territory.
The Cardinals are in the midst of their first losing streak of the season, having lost a pair of tightly-contested contests in the past week.
New Glarus 52
Marshall 49
The Glarner Knights relied almost exclusively on their trio of Connor Siegenthaler, Nathan Streiff and Mason Martinson throughout Friday’s game; those three accounted for 44 of the team’s 52 points against the Cardinals.
On the other end of the floor, Marshall kept pace with another balanced approach. The Cardinals held a two-point, 24-22 lead by the time halftime rolled around.
While Marshall’s offensive output remained steady in the second, the Glarner Knights’ attack stepped up a notch. Tallying 30 points after halftime, New Glarus was able to take the lead from the Cardinals, ultimately holding on for a three-point win.
Craig Ward led Marshall with 14 points in the game, followed by Tyler Chadwick and Reid Truschinski with 12 each. Cole Denniston scored nine points, while Bryce Frank rounded out the scoring with two points.
NEW GLARUS 52, MARSHALL 49
New Glarus 22 30 — 52
Marshall 24 25 — 49
New Glarus (fg ftm-fta pts) — Streiff 5 5-6 15, Martinson 5 1-1 11, Schuett 2 0-0 4, Co. Siegenthaler 7 3-3 18, James 2 0-0 4. Totals — 21 9-0 52.
Marshall — Chadwick 4 2-5 12, Frank 1 0-1 2, Denniston 3 0-0 9, Ward 5 2-4 14, Truschinski 3 6-6 12. Totals — 16 10-18 49.
3-point goals — NG 1 (Co. Siegenthaler 1); M 7 (Denniston 3, Chadwick 2, Ward 2). Total fouls — NG 16, M 11. Fouled out — Co. Siegenthaler.
Poynette 52
Marshall 48
Though Ward was the game’s most prolific scorer on the night, the Puma’s ability to limit Marshall’s secondary options were crucial to defeating the Cardinals on Monday night.
The Cardinals led by as many as four points in the first half, but Poynette held a one-point lead heading into the second. Their 23-22 lead grew to as many as eight points late in the second half.
With the Pumas up eight, Marshall mounted a last-minute comeback. The Cardinals cut Poynette’s lead to just two points — on a layup from Truschinski — with less than 30 seconds to play, but that’s ultimately as close as they’d come. Poynette forced the Cardinals into misses as they closed out the game, handing Marshall their second loss in as many games.
Ward paced all scorers with 22 points on the night, while Truschinski added 13. Chadwick chipped in eight points, and Denniston rounded out the scoring with five points.
The Cardinals, now 9-5 (2-1 Capitol South) hope to end their skid on Jan. 30 when they return home to face Cambridge. Tip time at Marshall High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
POYNETTE 52, MARSHALL 48
Marshall 22 26 — 48
Poynette 23 29 — 52
Marshall (fg ftm-fta pts) — Chadwick 2 3-4 8, Frank 0 0-2 0, Denniston 1 2-3 5, Ward 5 7-12 22, Truschinski 5 3-4 13. Totals — 13 15-25 48.
Poynette — Stark 3 2-2 9, K. Peterson 2 5-9 10, McCormick 1 0-0 2, Buss 2 0-0 4, Savich 5 2-5 12, Feler 5 1-1 14, C. Petersen 0 1-2 1. Totals — 18 11-19 52.
3-point goals — M 7 (Ward 5, Chadwick 1, Denniston 1) P 5 (Feller 3, Stark 1, K. Petersen 1). Total fouls — M 16, P 15. Fouled out — Frank.
