WATERTOWN — The 23rd annual Glenn Herold Invitational featured a change of course.
“It definitely tripped me up!,” Waterloo senior Christi Forman said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, let’s go walk the course.’ Then we get to that point and I’m like, ‘I don’t where we’re going.’ It takes off all your markers, but it’s all right. I think it’s a good change. It’s not as repetitive.”
Forman made her fourth and final tour of the Watertown High School cross country course with her best time on it, placing third among 197 runners in the girls race in a time of 20 minutes, 51 seconds.
Fort Atkinson senior Jenna Lovejoy sat in third place over the first mile, then surged into the lead in the second mile and won in a time of 20:10. Catholic Memorial junior Elle Erato was next in 20:35. Forman was the only other runner in the field to break 21 minutes, and crushed her second place time of 21:57 from a year ago on this course.
“She was a little off her two-mile pace where she usually is, but still, to PR by a minute speaks volumes,” Waterloo coach Gabe Haberkorn said.
Forman seeks her fourth trip to state and enters her final prep season with a good summer training foundation. She’s been consistent that way.
“It felt pretty good,” Forman said. “I am glad for the first race, and I’m glad it’s over … get that first one out of the way. It was a quick first mile, but I found the groove. I ran a minute faster than last year. I will completely take it, under 21. I want to get under 20 at least once. (Getting to state), that’s always a goal.”
Waterloo’s girls finished 11th with a 296 score.
Freshman Maddelyn Webster (116th, 27:55), senior Lily Stonestreet (135th, 29:05), junior Jennah Smith (176th, 32:30) and freshman Yareli Perez (184th, 33:22) also scored for the Pirates.
Waterloo’s boys finished 14th with a 462 score.
Juniors Brenen Skalitzky (90th, 20:23), Andrew Battenberg (190th, 22:30) and Brody Tschanz (220th, 23:19) and seniors Lerious Wilson (227th, 23:34) and Jakob Garza (228th, 23:35) scored for the Pirates.
GLENN HEROLD INVITATIONAL
Girls Results: Verona 50, Fort Atkinson 110, Watertown 120, Milton 122, Watertown Luther Prep 133, Kettle Moraine 140, Stoughton 148, Baraboo 182, Home School Eagles 194, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 236, Waterloo 296.
Top 5 runners: 1. Lovejoy, FA, 20:10.0; 2. Erato, WCM, 20:35.7; 3. Forman, Wloo, 20:51.0; 4. Braun, KM, 21:05.1; 5. Wampfler, V, 21:10.6.
Waterloo runners: 3. Forman, 20:51.0; 116. Webster, 27:55.1; 135. Stonestreet, 2:05.7; 176. Smith, 32:30.3; 184. Perez, 33:22.1.
Boys Results: Madison West 29, Verona 42, Stoughton 111, Baraboo 172, Watertown 175, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 176, Kettle Moraine 202, Oregon 213, Milton 225, Watertown Luther Prep 225, Waukesha South 230, Fort Atkinson 302, Home School Eagles 325, St. John’s NW Military Academy 443, Waterloo 462.
Top 5 runners: 1. Gary, MW, 16:51.1; 2. DiMaggio, V, 16:56.2; 3. Neitzel, V, 17:12.1; 4. Manning, V, 17:13.5; 5. Lee, MW, 17:25.3.
Waterloo runners: 90. Skalitzky, 20:23.7; 190. Battenberg, 22:30.7; 220. Tschanz, 23:19.9; 227. Wilson, 23:34.7; 5. Garza, 23:35.9.
UP NEXT
The Pirates will compete in the Mayville Invitational tonight with running starting at 4:15 p.m., before participating in the Lodi Invite on Saturday. Racing begins at 9:30 a.m.
