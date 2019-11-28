Marshall’s Gianna Dugan and Waterloo’s Christi Forman earned first-team honors, and Marshall's Kobe Grossman was a second-team performer after their efforts at the 2019 Capitol South Conference Meet on Oct. 19.
Dugan finished runner-up to Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld’s Samantha Herrling. The Cardinal senior covered the 5,000 meters in 20 minutes, 38.01 seconds.
Forman also earned first-team honors after finishing third in 21:09.52.
Dugan and Forman both advanced to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 2, finishing 28th and 48th, respectively.
Grossman earned his first-team honor after placing eighth in 18:09.89.
Herrling and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld teammate Christian Patzka were named the Capitol South Girls and Boys Performers of the Year.
CAPITOL SOUTH CROSS COUNTRY
First Team — Boys
Runner School Yr.
Christian Patzka Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld Sr.
Zach Huffman Deerfield/Cambridge So.
Jack Nikolay Deerfield/Cambridge Jr.
Austin Trewyn-Colvin Deerfield/Cambridge Jr.
Adam Nelson New Glarus/Monticello Sr.
Joe Quaglia New Glarus/Monticello Jr.
Evan Guenther New Glarus/Monticello So.
First Team — Girls
Samantha Herrling Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld Fr.
Gianna Dugan Marshall Sr.
Christi Forman Waterloo Sr.
Annika Ziperski New Glarus/Monticello Fr.
Kassidy Frame Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld Sr.
Greine Simmert Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld So.
Tenley Faber New Glarus/Monticello Fr.
BOYS PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Christian Patzka, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld
GIRLS PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Samantha Herrling, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld
Second Team — Boys
Kobe Grossman Marshall Jr.
Ty Ready New Glarus/Monticello Jr.
Conor McCoy New Glarus/Monticello Jr.
Zach Bauman Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld Sr.
Makhai Navarro Deerfield/Cambridge Jr.
Tom Nelson New Glarus/Monticello Fr.
Braylon Hoesly New Glarus/Monticello So.
Second Team — Girls
Tayler Yapp Belleville Jr.
Dayna Karls New Glarus/Monticello So.
Molly Molencamp New Glarus/Monticello Sr.
Gillian Thompson Deerfield/Cambridge Fr.
Olivia Williams Deerfield/Cambridge, Sr.
Meghan Bolger, Deerfield/Cambridge, Sr.
Whitney Disch New Glarus/Monticello Fr.
