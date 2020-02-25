It was a rough week for the Waterloo boys basketball team as the Pirates dropped all three of their games
RIO 63
WATERLOO 55
Senior guard Dakota Johnson led four players in double figures with 16 points as Rio rallied past the Pirates, 63-56, on Monday.
Waterloo (7-14) opened the game on a 19-4 run. Senior guard Chase Bostwick, who led all scorers with a season-high 27 points, hit two of his six 3-pointers during the early run and senior forward EJ Jiles added four of his 12 points as part of the opening flurry.
Rio trimmed the lead to two by halftime behind three 3s from Johnson, and then took over down the stretch to win by 10.
“Chase got in a rhythm and knocked down some big shots,” Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe said. “He hit four 3s and scored 14 in the first half. We got a little bit lax on defense and they started knocking down 3s.”
RIO 63, WATERLOO 55
Waterloo 35 20 — 55
Rio 33 30 — 63
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 2 1-2 5, Huebner 3 0-0 7, Tschanz 1 0-0 2, Wolff 1 0-0 2, Bostwick 9 3-5 27, Jiles 6 0-0 12. Totals — 22 4-7 55.
Rio — Rowe 5 4-6 14, Freeman 4 0-0 10, Johnson 6 0-0 16, Prochnow 1 0-1 2, Schneider 3 6-8 12, Richardson 2 1-3 5, Grams 2 0-0 4. Totals — 23 11-18 63.
3-point goals — W 7 (Bostwick 6, Huebner 1), R 6 (Johnson 4, Freeman 2). Total fouls — W 15, R 5.
NEW GLARUS 85
WATERLOO 48
Junior forward Mason Martinson led all scorers with 30 points as New Glarus downed Waterloo’s boys basketball team 85-48 in a Capitol South game on Friday.
New Glarus (14-6, 9-0) opened up a 46-24 lead at halftime and clinched a fourth consecutive conference championship.
“Playing them tough last time, maybe they were ready for us this time,” Deppe said. “We came out a little flat and they got away from us. Then we started to do more than what we should have.
“It’s an emotional night for some of these seniors. It’s the last home game of their regular season careers. I am proud of how they have held themselves and how they came to practice every day and worked hard to help us start winning some basketball games. I think they have really helped this program and helped get it going in the right direction.”
Bostwick scored 14 points and sophomore guard Eugene Wolff added 12 for Waterloo.
NEW GLARUS 85, WATERLOO 48
New Glarus 46 39 — 85
Waterloo 24 24 — 48
New Glarus (fg ft-fta pts) — Martinson 12 5-8 30, D. Schuett 2 0-0 5, Ca. Siegenthaler 1 0-0 2, Bubenzer 1 0-0 2, Walter 1 0-0 2, Co. Siegenthaler 1 0-0 3, James 6 3-3 15, Faber 1 0-0 3, Meland 3 1-1 8, Tollakson 1 0-0 3, Vasquez 6 0-0 12. Totals — 35 9-12 85.
Waterloo — Hager 4 0-1 9, Unzueta 1 0-0 2, Tschanz 1 0-0 2, Wolff 4 3-3 12, Bostwick 5 1-2 14, Jiles 2 2-2 6, Filter 1 1-1 3. Totals — 18 7-9 48.
3-point goals — NG 6 (Martinson 1, Schuett 1, Co. Siegenthaler 1, Faber 1, Meland 1, Tollakson 1), W 4 (Bostwick 3, Wolff 1). Total fouls — NG 16, W 16.
WIS HEIGHTS 58
WATERLOO 51
Junior guard De’Shawn Barsness led three players in double figures with 16 points as Wisconsin Heights defeated Waterloo’s boys basketball team 58-51 in a Capitol South game on Feb. 18.
Sophomore forward Devin Brabender added 15 points and shore guard Lathan Parman added 12 for the Vanguards.
Jiles scored 16 points and senior guard Bostwick added 12 to pace Waterloo.
WIAA SEEDING
Waterloo received a No. 9 seed in the WIAA Division 4 tournament and will travel to No. 8 Cambridge on Tuesday, March 3. Tipoff between the Capitol South rivals is 7 p.m.
UP NEXT
The Pirates wrap up the regular season with a Capitol South road game on Feb. 27. Tipoff against the Wildcats is 7:30 p.m.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 58
WATERLOO 51
Heights 28 30 — 58
Waterloo 20 31 — 51
Wisconsin Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Parman 4 2-2 12, Cribbs 4 1-2 9, Barsness 6 4-6 16, Adler 1 2-4 4, J. Brabender 0 2-2 2, D. Brabender 6 2-2 15. Totals — 21 13-18 58.
Waterloo — Hager 1 5-6 7, Huebner 1 0-0 3, Shaver 4 0-0 9, Wolff 2 0-0 4, Bostwick 3 3-4 12, Jiles 8 0-1 16. Totals — 19 8-11 51.
3-point goals — WH 3 (Parman 2, D. Barbender 1); Wat 5 (Bostwick 3, Huebner 1, Shaver 1). Total fouls — WH 16; Wat 18. Fouled out — Wolff, Shaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.