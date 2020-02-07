Beatrice L. “Bea” Krueger, 92, of Waterloo passed away on Wednesday, Feb.5, 2020 at Columbus Health and Rehab.
Bea was born on May 16, 1927 in Wisconsin, the daughter of Fred and Louise (Doering) Krueger. She was a long time member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Bea was a people person, she loved meeting new people. In her free time she enjoyed watching sports, especially Wisconsin teams.
She is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Fritz Krueger, Eugene Krueger, Marvin Grunewald, Harold Grunewald, Clarence Grunewald, and Roland and Charles Krueger in infancy, and her sister Edna Wolff.
A celebration of life for Bea will be held in the spring.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
