Another round of golf was enjoyed at Lake Ripley Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The 18-hole golfers had a shotgun event at 8:30 a.m. where the hardest 9 holes were selected at the end of the round. After deducting half of their handicaps, Cindy Hartman and Dana Norville had the lowest round. April Mickelson and Sue Repyak were also tied for second place. Wendy Lehr was on fire having 2 sunken approaches on #5 and #15! Betty Reay had one on #6 and Joyce Gehler one on #8. There were no birdies today and the Blind Bogey was snagged by Cindy Hartman.
The 9-hole golfers started on the back nine today. In the first flight, Denise Lind was the low net winner, June Schuler second. Denise Lind also captured low putts and second low putts had a tie between Sue Adas and Peggie Davis. Flight 2 had a tie for first place between Lora Kautzer and Gina Eggert. Second place went to Marti Tenzer. Low putts in Flight 2 had a tie between Lora Kautzer and Marti Tenzer with another tie for second between Jane Spindler and Sue Gullickson. Barbara Moseley took both low net and low putts in Flight 3. There were no sunken approaches this week but Sue Adas had a par on #12, Lora Kautzer had a par on #12 and #15. Susan Gullickson also had pars on #14 and #15. The blind bogey was split between Sue Adas and Jane Spindler.
