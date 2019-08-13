The chin straps are snapped, the spikes are laced up and the two-a-days are in full swing. That’s right, it’s that time of year — FOOTBALL!!
Two area teams, Marshall and Waterloo, already have a week’s worth of practice as they gear up for the season opener on Friday, Aug. 23.
Marshall is looking to return to the WIAA playoffs for the second year in a row and 25th time in program history. The Cardinals qualified for the Division 5 playoffs a year ago after finishing in a three-way tie for second place in the Capitol South Conference with Belleville and New Glarus/Monticello.
Matt Kleinheinz leads the Cardinals into 2019, his 16th season.
Marshall opens with a non-conference game at Palmyra-Eagle on Aug. 23, before playing its home opener on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Racine St. Catherine’s.
The Cardinals begin Capitol South play on Sept. 20 hosting New Glarus/Monticello.
Waterloo begins its 2019 season with a new head coach, Dave Frisell. Frisell will try to bring the program back to the postseason after going in 2014-16.
The Pirates are coming off a winless 2018, so there’s nowhere to go but up. They open the season at home hosting Poynette on Aug. 23.
Waterloo begins CSC play on Sept. 20 at Belleville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.