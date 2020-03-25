Marshall’s Craig Ward and Tyler Chadwick each were recently named to the six-member first team as the 2019-20 Capitol South Conference Team.
Ward, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, led the league in scoring averaging 17.2 points per game. He connected on 45 3-pointers, one less than teammate Cole Denniston, while leading the Cardinals in assists (79) and steals (31).
Chadwick, a 6-5 senior forward, was second on the Marshall roster in scoring averaging 14 ppg while leading the team with 166 rebounds (34 offensive, 132 defensive) and blocked shots (8). Chadwick also made 29 3-pointers, had 46 assists and 28 steals.
Ward and Chadwick both were second-team selections in 2018-19.
Also recognized by the Capitol South coaches was Reid Truschinski, a 6-5 sophomore named to the second team. Truschinski averaged 12 ppg, grabbed 100 rebounds and connected on 11 3-pointers. It was the first postseason award for Truschinski.
Ward, Chadwick and Truschinski led the Cardinals to a 7-3 record and runner-up finish in the final Capitol South standings. New Glarus (9-1) won its fourth consecutive title.
WATERLOO
Chase Bostwick represents Waterloo on the All-Capitol South team.
The 6-0 senior guard led the Pirates in scoring (12.4 ppg), 3-pointers (35), assists (46) and steals (40) while also grabbing 88 rebounds.
New Glarus junior Mason Martinson was named Capitol South Conference Player of the Year.
Wisconsin Heights’ De’Shawn Barsness was the lone repeat first-team selection.
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE
BOYS BASKETBALL
FIRST TEAM
Mason Martinson New Glarus 6-4 **Jr.
De’Shawn Barsness Wis. Heights 6-1 Jr.
Craig Ward Marshall 6-1 So.
Tyler Chadwick Marshall 6-5 Sr.
Kody Fahey Belleville 6-4 Sr.
Jack Nikolay Cambridge 5-10 Jr.
**unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Trevor Syse Belleville 6-1 So.
Carson Syse Belleville 5-11 So.
Connor Siegenthaler New Glarus 6-1 Sr.
Garrett James New Glarus 6-4 Sr.
Nathan Streiff New Glarus 6-2 Jr.
Reid Truschinski Marshall 6-5 So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Devin Brabender Wis. Heights 6-5 So.
Chase Bostwick Waterloo 6-0 Sr.
Drew Jeffery Cambridge 6-2 Sr.
Sawyer Fahey Belleville 5-9 Jr.
CAPITOL SOUTH
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mason Martinson — New Glarus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.