HUSTISFORD - The Waterloo football team couldn't overcome Hustisford/Horicon's 30-point second quarter and suffered its third straight loss to open the season, 50-20, on Friday night.
Chase Bostwick threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns, both to Blake Huebner, while Jordi Aguero rushed for a career-high 161 yards in the loss.
The Pirates remain on the road in Week 4 traveling to Warren, Illinois to face Black Hawk/Warren for their final non-conference tune-up before the start of Capitol South Conference play.
Kickoff on Friday, Sept. 13 is 7 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/HORICON 50
WATERLOO 30
Waterloo 0 12 0 8 — 30
Husty/Horicon 13 30 7 0 — 50
H/H — Kuehl 38 pass from Schmitt (Spoerl kick).
H/H — Schmitt 34 run (kick failed).
H/H — Walther 2 run (kick failed).
WAT — Bostwick 1 run (pass failed).
H/H — Schmitt 10 run (Spoerl kick).
WAT — Huebner 50 pass from Bostwick (kick blocked).
H/H — LaBlanc 50 pass from Schmitt (pass failed).
H/H — Schmitt 85 run (Spoerl kick).
H/H — FG, Spoerl, 46.
H/H — LaBlanc 5 run (Spoerl kick).
WAT — Huebner 39 pass from Bostwick (Hager pass from Bostwick).
First Downs — WAT 20, H/H 22. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WAT 34-221, H/H 40-271. Passing Yards — WAT 204, H/H 265. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WAT 13-23-1, H/H 11-12-0. Fumbles-lost — WAT 0-0, H/H 0-0. Penalties — WAT 3-25, H/H 5-50.
