In accordance to the "Safer at Home" initiative by Gov. Tony Evers and by order of the Waterloo Police Department, all parks outdoor equipment (Basketball Courts, Disc Golf, Shelters, Baseball/Softball Fields etc.) and playgrounds will be closed until April 24.
Trails for walking, hiking or biking will remain open at this time. The Compost Site will remain open as well. The State Health Department and "Safer at Home" asks that you maintain the Social Distancing guidelines while performing these activities.
“This has been a very tough decision, but it is a must that we follow these rules,” said Waterloo Parks Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn. “We understand the want and desire as the weather turns warmer to get out and use the Park space, but at this time it is for the best that you do not use the facilities.”
Some questions or myths that have been mentioned:
Can I run the hills or stairs? Yes, in Firemen's Park, you are allowed to do that.
Can I use the facilities that are closed if I am only with family? No, you cannot. They are closed to any and all individuals.
Can we meet as a group to run or walk? Yes, but please maintain the social distance recommended by the CDC and State Health Department and groups no more than 5 individuals.
If we can't follow these guidelines, we will be forced to close Firemen's Park entirely including the road and the Waterloo Police Department to write trespassing tickets. Neither of these do we want to do.
Try to stay vigilant and patient during this time. We need to work together in all of this and be stronger when it is over. We will re-open all facilities as soon as we can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.