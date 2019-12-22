The Waterloo High School wrestling team had a strange twist of fate as it hosted the Pirate Duals on Saturday. After winning last year’s event by earning a penalty point, the Pirates lost on a tiebreaker and wound up going 2-1 on the day.
“I guess what goes around comes around,” said Waterloo head coach Thurston Schuster.
The Pirate Duals were scheduled to be a six-team event. However, Milwaukee Marshall/Cameron Northwest had bus problems and did not make the trip to Waterloo, while Milwaukee Pius XI dropped out of the event just days before.
Waterloo defeated Capitol Conference foe Lakeside Lutheran, 59-12, and upended Big Eight Conference power Sun Prairie, 60-18. They then finished in a 42-42 tie with Orfordville Parkview, only to lose the match on a one-point tiebreaker.
Five Pirates were perfect on the day all going 3-0. They included Juan Alonso (126), Jonathan Aguero (132-138), Joe Newton (145-152), Luis Sanchez (220) and Gavin Wright (285).
Alonso won all three of his matches via pin. He stuck Lakeside’s Isaiah Terry in 56 seconds, Sun Prairie’s Chris Rosbury in 1:30 and Parkview’s Lucs Vonderhaar in 1:32, improving to 12-2 on the season.
“He’s by far our best team leader with wrestling skills,” Schuster said of Alonso. “One thing I’ve been working on with him is just being able to finish those matches a little quicker and he did that with three first-period pins.”
Aguero earned two pins at 132 and another at 138. He pinned Sun Prairie’s Haroon Ahamed in 3:01 and Parkview’s Matthew Mendez in 3:00 at 132, while sticking Lakeside’s Elijah Grow in 3:30 at 138.
“Coming off that knee injury last year I think he’s finally figuring out his set of skills and his set of goals and is really piecing them together. He’s looking really nice out on the mat,” said Schuster of Aguero.
Newton, too, wrestling at two weights. At 145, the junior earned an 11-9 decision over Lakeside Lutheran’s Jesse Horta and pinned Orfordville Parkview’s Tom Kuffner in 3:00. He received a forfeit victory at 152 against Sun Prairie.
“He didn’t start the season off with a super great record, but he is also starting to piece some things together like working from the top position to turn some kids,” said Schuster.
Sanchez pinned Kyle Doering of Lakeside in 3:41, Sun Prairie’s Ann Tess in :16 and received a forfeit win against Parkview to improve to 4-0.
Waterloo also had 2-1 days from Reynol Limon (170), Jakob Garza (182) and Francisco Moreno (195).
Wright went 3-0 as well with a 1:22 pin of SP’s Agie Mai Sowe while receiving forfeits from Lakeside and Parkview.
“A lot of these guys went from being freshmen and sophomores to upperclassmen with the intention of stepping up and kind of figuring out how to lead this team. I think it’s starting to turn, to the point where they’re expecting it to happen and focusing in on what they need to do to give them an edge over their opponents,” said Schuster.
UP NEXT
Waterloo will wrestle next in the Lancaster Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 4.
