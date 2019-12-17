The Waterloo wrestling team was busy this past week, hosting a dual on Tuesday before competing in an invitational in Horicon Saturday.
MARKESAN 39
WATERLOO 27
The Pirates were put into an 18-0 hole early as Francisco Moreno (220), Gavin Wright (285) and Edgar Hernandez (106) all suffered first-period pins.
Following double forfeits at 113 and 120, Juan Alonzo got the Pirates on the scoreboard with a 4 minute, 34 second pin of Cole Slark at 126.
Waterloo also received wins from Jordi Aguero (152), Reynol Limon (182) and Jakob Garza (195).
Aguero won a thriller holding off Markesan’s Jayden Walker, 9-8.
Limon earned a third-period pin when he stuck Jayden Digman in 4:37
And Garza scored the Pirates’ quickest pin of the night, sticking Ben Krogwiski in :35.
The Pirates’ Dantae Reyna received a forfeit win at 170.
HORICON INVITE
Alonso continued his terrific start with three wins — all by pin — at Saturday’s H-Town Throwdown in Horicon.
Alonso pinned Evan Goble of Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah in :54, Horicon’s Josh Renning in 4:23 and Laconia’s Ted Holdmann in 1:07.
UP NEXT
Waterloo hosts its own invitational this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
MARKESAN 39, WATERLOO 27
106 — Hernandez, M, pinned Stonestreet, W, :24.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Double forfeit.
126 — Alonso, W pinned Slark, M, 4:34.
132 — Campnell, M, pinned Fugate, W, 1:16.
138 — Stoll, M, dec. Jon. Aguero, W, 7-2.
145 — Starks, M, pinned Newton, W, 4:52.
152 — Jor. Aguero, W, dec. Walker M, 9-8.
160 — Brooks, M, pinned Schneider, W, 1:41.
170 — Reyna, W, received forfeit.
182 — Limon, W, pinned Digman, M, 4:37
195 — Garza, W, pinned Krogwiski, M, :35.
*220 — Saylor, M, pinned Moreno, W, :25.
285 — Friday, M, pinned Wright, 1:52.
*starting weight
