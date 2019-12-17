JUAN ALONSO
Buy Now

Waterloo 126-pounder Juan Alonso earned four wins — all pins — over the last week.

 Sadye Ring

The Waterloo wrestling team was busy this past week, hosting a dual on Tuesday before competing in an invitational in Horicon Saturday.

MARKESAN 39

WATERLOO 27

The Pirates were put into an 18-0 hole early as Francisco Moreno (220), Gavin Wright (285) and Edgar Hernandez (106) all suffered first-period pins.

Following double forfeits at 113 and 120, Juan Alonzo got the Pirates on the scoreboard with a 4 minute, 34 second pin of Cole Slark at 126.

Waterloo also received wins from Jordi Aguero (152), Reynol Limon (182) and Jakob Garza (195).

Aguero won a thriller holding off Markesan’s Jayden Walker, 9-8.

Limon earned a third-period pin when he stuck Jayden Digman in 4:37

And Garza scored the Pirates’ quickest pin of the night, sticking Ben Krogwiski in :35.

The Pirates’ Dantae Reyna received a forfeit win at 170.

HORICON INVITE

Alonso continued his terrific start with three wins — all by pin — at Saturday’s H-Town Throwdown in Horicon.

Alonso pinned Evan Goble of Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah in :54, Horicon’s Josh Renning in 4:23 and Laconia’s Ted Holdmann in 1:07.

UP NEXT

Waterloo hosts its own invitational this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

MARKESAN 39, WATERLOO 27

106 — Hernandez, M, pinned Stonestreet, W, :24.

113 — Double forfeit.

120 — Double forfeit.

126 — Alonso, W pinned Slark, M, 4:34.

132 — Campnell, M, pinned Fugate, W, 1:16.

138 — Stoll, M, dec. Jon. Aguero, W, 7-2.

145 — Starks, M, pinned Newton, W, 4:52.

152 — Jor. Aguero, W, dec. Walker M, 9-8.

160 — Brooks, M, pinned Schneider, W, 1:41.

170 — Reyna, W, received forfeit.

182 — Limon, W, pinned Digman, M, 4:37

195 — Garza, W, pinned Krogwiski, M, :35.

*220 — Saylor, M, pinned Moreno, W, :25.

285 — Friday, M, pinned Wright, 1:52.

*starting weight

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.