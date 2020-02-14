When the Marshall girls’ basketball team makes a concerted effort to get the ball in the paint, they’ve proven tough to stop this season.
After a lackluster first half against the Bluejays of Cambridge on Friday night, the Cardinals caught fire by going inside early and often in the second half to earn a blowout victory.
Marshall 69,
Cambridge 41
Though the Cardinals did hold a 10-point, 27-17 lead at the halftime break, they were plagued by turnovers and quick shots on offense and occasional lapses on defensively.
“I wasn’t happy with our rotations on defense,” said Marshall’s Head Coach Doug Pickarts. “Or our movement on offense.”
Fortunately for the Cardinals, the Bluejays turned the ball over a number of times as well; that, along with a 7-2 run to close the half allowed Marshall to take the 10-point advantage into the second half.
To open the second, the Cardinals were intent on taking advantage of their inside game.
“We talked about swinging the ball and getting action to the other side before they could set their defense…” said Pickarts. “I thought our kids did a better job the second half… Our kids picked up their intensity”
Bolstered by a 7-0 run to start, Marshall turned their 27-17 lead into a 48-23 advantage by funneling their offense almost exclusively to the paint. All of their first 21 points to open the second half were either scored from the paint or on free throws earned while attacking the basket.
While Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel were the primary beneficiaries inside – combining for 43 points – Pickarts was particularly impressed with the Cardinals’ point guard.
“Mya [Andrews] had a great game; I don’t know how much she scored, but how many times did you see her grab a rebound?” Pickarts said. “She’s somebody you don’t think of offensively, but next thing you know, she’s grabbing an offensive rebound and putting it in or making a great pass.”
Marshall extended their lead to as many as 30 points before their reserves hit the court and largely maintained the Cardinal advantage until the clock hit zero.
Lutz led all scorers with 29 points on the night, followed by Nickel with 14 and Andrews with right. Halle Weisensel chipped in six points, while Rain Held scored four. Abby Ward and Grace Hellenbrand each tacked on three points, while Ally Rateike rounded out the scoring with two points.
With the win, Marshall – champions in the Capitol South – maintained their unbeaten mark in conference play. The Cardinals boast a 16-4 (9-0 Capitol South) record heading into their final two contests of the season. Marshall will host Oregon on Tuesday, followed by their regular-season finale against Wisconsin Heights the following Thursday; tip time for both games is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
