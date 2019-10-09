WISCONSIN DELLS — With only one more race remaining until conference, the Marshall cross country teams are heading into the homestretch of their season.
The Cardinals competed at the Nightfall Cross Country Classic at Spring Brook Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, running against dozens of other teams. Rains throughout the state last week made for a damp course, but still ultimately allowed for the event to be held.
Marshall’s boys recorded the highest finish of the day for the Cardinals, coming in eighth place out of 26 teams with a total of 241 points. The boys were just nine points behind seventh-place Brookwood, while Kohler took the top spot with only 60 points.
Kobe Grossman crossed the line in the fastest time for the boys, finishing in 34th place out of 281 runners with a time of 18:17.83. Finishing in a tight group behind Grossman were Ethan Jennings in 44th (18:41.34), Justin Grady in 50th (18:53.45), Reece Collins in 54th (18:57.23) and Mason Haberkorn in 59th (18:58.90).
For the girls, Gianna Dugan once again posted the best time of the day. She crossed the line in 19:54.99 to finish in seventh place out of 238 runners. Behind her were Mya Andrews in 18th (20:45.06), Brynn Frank in 56th (22:50.27), Erica Dugan in 81st (23:36.58) and Haley Horne in 87th (24:08.50).
As a team, the Cardinals scored 249 total points, which put them in 10th place out of 23 teams. Marshall’s girls were 14 points behind ninth-place Weyauwega-Fremont; Lourdes Academy took the top spot, totaling 87 points.
Just one race now stands between the Cardinals and their Capitol South Conference Meet. Marshall will compete in another invitational meet this Saturday at the Albany Invite at Baertschi Farm. Start time for the Cardinals in Albany is scheduled for 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.