JOHNSON CREEK — Juan Alonso claimed the 126-pound weight class and Dylan Horstmeyer won at 170 to highlight the Waterloo and Marshall wrestling teams’ performances at the 2019 Creek Classic on Saturday.
Waterloo wrestled to a 10th-place finish with 82 points, one place and one point ahead of Marshall.
Alonso (3-1) lost by fall to Beloit Turner’s Justin Teague in 4 minutes, 57 seconds but closed out the tournament with three straight wins. He won a 12-0 major decision over Cuba City’s Lucas Blackburn, pinned Brodhead/Juda’s Seth Mansfield at 2:09 and won a 10-5 decision over Teague in a rematch in the finals.
“He started off a little slow,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. “He lost to a kid right away and came back and beat him in the championship. He came back and fought hard. He figured out what he needed to do and learned from his mistakes and was able to be a champion today.”
Jonathan Aguero went 2-3 with a pin and a decision and placed fourth at 132. Jordi Aguero went 2-3 with two pins and placed fourth at 152.
Heavyweight Gavin Wright went 2-3 with two pins and placed sixth. Joe Newton went 1-3 with one decision and placed sixth. Reynol Limon went 1-4 with a decision and placed seventh at 170. Francisco Moreno went 2-3 with two pins and took seventh at 182. Jakob Garza finished 2-3 with two pins at 195 and took seventh. Christopher Stonestreet (106), Kyle Fugate (138) and Dantae Reyna (160) each finished eighth.
“Coming into today, being our first tournament, we’re getting a lot of those kinks out of the way,” Schuster said. “Jordi and Jonathan both took fourth place. We’ve still got a lot of things to work on, but so far, so good.”
Horstmeyer went 5-0 at 170. The senior earned a 12-0 major decision over Cuba City’s Tyler Reuter to start his day, before pinning Cambridges Aiden Ciha (1:50) and Waterloo’s Limon (3:17) to reach the championship bracket.
“Dylan has been a leader on our team for a while now. He has a wealth of wrestling knowledge and is always willing to help teach technique to teammates” said Marshall head coach Doug Springer.
In the championship bracket he stuck Markesan’s John Barrtaszewicz in 2:35 to reach the championship match, where he earned a 9-0 major decision over Ciha in their second meeting.
The Cardinals received a third-place finish from Drew Johnson at 120 after he went 3-2, inclduing a 1:26 pin of Milwaukee Marquette’s Jaden Prom in the third-place match.
Charlie Lewis (220) finished fourth after going 2-2, Jack Moen (195) was fifth while going 3-2, and Angel Lopez (152) was sixth.
“We did some nice wrestling on Saturday, but need to get more intense. Learning is going to be a key as we gain much needed experience,” Springer said.
UP NEXT
Waterloo will compete in Saturday’s Horicon Invitational. Wrestling begins at 9 a.m.
Marshall will compete in Saturday’s Bob Downing Invitational in Sun Prairie. Wrestling also begins at 9 a.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
CREEK CLASSIC
Team scores: Jefferson 189.5, Beloit Turner 176, Cuba City 175, Bradley Tech 153.5, Markesan 152.5, Brodhead/Juda 113, Kettle Moraine 113, Johnson Creek 97, Menasha 94, Waterloo 82, Marshall 81, Cambridge 70, Milwaukee Lutheran 61, Marquette 44.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.