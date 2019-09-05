The Marshall volleyball team faced a tough task in its 2019 season and Capitol South Conference opener, dropping a 3-0 decision to visiting Wisconsin Heights — a perennial powerhouse — on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Despite the 14-25, 20-25, 23-25 loss, head coach Christina Schmitz saw some positives.
“We finally found our competitive edge with each game we played. Wisconsin Heights has a good returning crew and they kept the pressure on us. We got better as each game went on however just fell short at the end. Lots of things we can bring back to work on in practice to gear up for our next game,” Schmitz said.
Junior middle hitter Anna Lutz led the Cardinals (0-1) with six kills, while junior outside hitter Kiana Hellenbrand and junior right-side hitter Trinity Flint each added three.
Sophomore libero Izzy Llontop had team-highs in digs (8), and aces (2), while junior setter Skyla Michalak had nine assists. Flint added five assists.
UP NEXT
Marshall plays a Capitol South dual tonight in New Glarus with play beginning at 6:45 p.m.
The Cardinals then will compete in the Milwaukee Lutheran Invitational. Play begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
