The ebb and flow of the Waterloo boys basketball season continued as the Pirates lost once and won once over the past week.
COLUMBUS 66
WATERLOO 43
A tough first half was hard to overcome as the Pirates suffered a home loss to Columbus on Jan. 7.
Waterloo fell behind 32-11 at the half and could not recover in the Capitol Conference crossover.
Seniors E.J. Jiles and Chase Bostwick led the Pirates in scoring, with 13 and 12 points respectively, while sophomore Eugene Wolff added nine.
The Cardinals’ Ben Emler led all scorers with 19.
WATERLOO 54
PARKVIEW 53
The Pirates erased a one-point halftime deficit and outscored visiting Orfordville Parkview 29-27 in the second half to pull out a one-point victory on Monday.
Bostwick led Waterloo with a game-high 19 points, followed by Wolff’s 12.
Jiles was held without a field goal, but the senior went 8-of-12 from the free throw line in the victory.
Connor Simonson led three Vikings (5-7) in double figures with 14.
UP NEXT
Waterloo (3-4) begins Capitol South Conference play later this week with a pair of home games, hosting Cambridge on Jan. 16 and Marshall on Jan. 21.
Both tipoffs are set for 7:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS 66, WATERLOO
Columbus 32 34 — 66
Waterloo 11 32 — 43
Columbus (fg-ft-pts) — Anderson 1-0-2, Schulte 4-0-9, Campbell 5-1-11, Cotter 3-2-8, Carthew 3-1-7, Brunell 3-0-8, Schroeder 1-0-2, Emler 8-3-19. Totals — 27 7-15 66.
Waterloo — Hager 1-1-3, Huebner 1-0-2, Unzueta 1-0-2, Tschanz 1-0-2, Wolff 4-1-9, Bostwick 4-3-12, Jiles 6-1-13. Totals — 18 6-15 43.
3-point goals — C 3 (Schulte 2, Brunell 1), W 1 (Bostwick 1). Total fouls — C 14, W 10.
WATERLOO 54
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 53
Parkview 26 27 — 53
Waterloo 25 29 — 54
Parkview (fg-ft-pts) — Unseth 4-0-10, Barless 0-3-3, Oswald 4-0-10, Simonson 6-0-14 Kindert 4-4-12, Crane 2-0-4. Totals — 20 7-10 53.
Waterloo — Hager 1-0-2, Huebner 2-1-5, Unzueta 1-0-2, Tschanz 2-0-4, Wolff 5-2-12, Bostwick 6-4-19, Jiles 0-8-8, Filter 1-0-2. Totals — 18 15-21 54.
3-point goals — OP 6 (Useth 2, Oswald 2, Simonson 2), W 3 (Bostwick 3). Total fouls — OP 18, W 14.
