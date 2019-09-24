COTTAGE GROVE — It’s always nice to be home.
The Marshall cross country teams hosted their first meet of the year on Sept. 17: The Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park.
The girls’ team led the way with a pair of top-10 finishes by Gianna Dugan and Mya Andrews. Dugan took third place out of a total of 74 girls’ varsity runners, crossing the line in 19:51.56, while Andrews finished eighth with a time of 21:11.23, a 55-second drop from her first race of the season previous week.
Rounding out the scorers on the girls’ team were Haley Horne in 38th (23:57.52), Brynn Frank in 44th (24:33.92) and Erica Dugan in 50th (24:52.34).
Marshall’s girls finished in fourth place overall out of 12 teams at the invitational with 143 points. Wisconsin Dells took the top spot, posting 65 total points.
On the boys’ side, Logan Kosbau made a significant jump to finish first for the Cardinals; Kosbau clocked in at 18:52.70 – his fastest time of the year by nearly 37 seconds – to finish in 27th place. He was followed by a flock of Cardinals including Ethan Jennings in 31st place (19:07.33), Reece Collins in 32nd place (19:07.87) and Justin Grady in 36th place (19:11.51). Mason Haberkorn finished the scoring for the boys, crossing the line in 44th place in a time of 19:40.12.
The boys took seventh place out of 11 teams, scoring a total of 165 points, just one behind sixth-place Wisconsin Dells for sixth place.
Rebel Invite
Marshall’s girls took fourth place at the 11-team invite with a total of 102 points.
The Cardinals were once again led by Gianna Dugan and Andrews, who finished in second (21:20.79) and third (22:27.29), respectively. Horne was next in 26th (25:32.59), followed by Erica Dugan in 33rd (25:50.24) and Madalyn Frank in 38th (26:20.23).
The Cardinal boys came in fifth place overall, posting a team score of 150 points. This time, it was Jennings leading the way with a 16th-place finish of 19:31.68, followed by Collins in 17th (19:38.30), Grady in 24th (19:48.48), Haberkorn in 34th place (20:26.52) and Drew Johnson in 59th (22:37.06).
WATERLOO
Waterloo’s girls cross country team placed 10th with a score of 259.
Seniors Christi Forman (2nd, 19:37) and Lily Stonestreet (58th, 25:44) and freshmen Julia Asik (64th, 27:03), Maddelyn Webster (67th, 28:45) and Cassandra Valle (68th, 28:58) scored for the Pirates.
The Pirate boys placed 10th as well with a score of 248.
Junior Jonathan Aguero (21st, 18:35), sophomore Carlos Simarron (55th, 20:08), junior Brody Tschanz (57th, 20:16), senior Lerious Wilson (60th, 20:44) and junior Andrew Battenberg (64th, 20:44) scored for the Pirates.
BELLEVILLE
INVITE
Forman earned another Top 5 finish placing fourth overall in the Belleville Invitational Saturday.
Forman covered the 5K course in 22 minutes, 2.45 seconds.
Following her were teammates Stonestreet (45th, 26:49.56), Webster (28:48.63), Asik (30:24.68) and Taylor Noel (37.53.0).
The Pirate girls finished with 236 points.
Aguero’s 22nd-place finish paved the way for the Waterloo, which scored 211 points.
Brody Tschanz (36th, 21:51.44), Kyle Fugate (44th, 22:32.53), Jakob Garza (53rd, 24:09.56) and Andrew Leckel (56th, 26:16.0) followed.
