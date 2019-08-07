The Waterloo McKays completed its 2019 Home Talent League season with four games, two in Night League and two in Sunday League.
In Night League play, the McKays dropped a 3-0 decision to the East League champion Fort Atkinson Generals on July 31, but rebounded with a 6-4 victory over the Utica Association on Aug. 1.
The McKays finished 4-4 and in a fifth-place tie with Jefferson in the East Night League standings.
The McKays closed out their Sunday League and overall season Sunday with a doubleheader at McFarland. Unfortunately, Waterloo lost both games, 5-2 and 12-2, to finish 1-15 in the Southeast Section.
The McKays finished the season 5-17 overall.
