The Marshall boys’ basketball team played just once in the past week, but once was enough to end their two-game losing streak.
Besting the Bluejays of Cambridge, the Cardinals earned their 10th victory of the season at home on Friday to stay within striking distance in the Capitol South standings.
Marshall 59
Cambridge 54
Marshall’s frontcourt was the catalyst of their offensive attack; forwards Tyler Chadwick and Reid Truschinski combined to score 40 of the Cardinals’ 59 points, and the Bluejays struggled throughout the night with containing Marshall’s duo.
The Cardinals were able to build a small 24-18 lead going into halftime, which proved crucial as the scoring for both teams picked up in the second half.
Chadwick and Truschinski continued to do the bulk of the scoring for the Cardinals as the game progressed. Craig Ward – though only recording one field goal in the game – did most of his damage from the free-throw line. Marshall’s sophomore guard went seven of 10 from the charity stripe to keep the Cardinals in front.
The Cardinals managed to stay in front of the Bluejays as time expired, upping their record to 10-5 (3-1 Capitol South) on the season.
Chadwick pulled in 14 rebounds in addition to leading Marshall with 23 points, while Truschinski added 17 points. Ward scored eight, followed by Austin Kilian with four. Gus Timpel and Cole Denniston each added two points, and Bryce Frank rounded out the scoring with one point.
UP NEXT
Marshall will return home on Friday to face the Wildcats of Belleville; tip time at Marshall High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.