BELLEVILLE — Both the Waterloo and Marshall wrestling teams competed in the Capitol South Conference Duals in Belleville on Jan. 9.
MARSHALL
The Cardinals went 3-0 with wins over Waterloo (54-24), Cambridge (54-24) and host Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus (53-22).
“I was pleased with all three (wins),” Marshall head coach Doug Springer said.
Eight of the Cardinals’ nine wins came via pin. Cai Resler (138) pinned Joe Newton in 2:26; Kobe Grossman (145) pinned Nate Brederick in 42 seconds; Dylan Horstmeyer (170) pinned Jakob Garza in 1:39; Anthony Schlimgen (182) pinned Brice Melchior in :46; Jack Moen pinned Francisco Moreno in 1:25; Charlie Lewis (220) pinned Luis Sanchez in 3:15; Mitchell Gomez (285) pinned Gaving Wright in 2:27; and Tyler Peterson (126) pinned Jacob Soter in 3:01.
“We knew going in that they were a tough matchup for us to win,” Springer said of facing Waterloo. “The score shows what an incredible job our wrestlers did. They were focused, aggressive, worked as a team and fed off each other's hard work. Our wrestlers capitalized on some key areas we worked on over break and the past week.
“Cai Restler started us out with a big pin despite battling an injury. Kobe Grossman built our momentum with a quick pin. Then Angel Lopez inspired our team to keep it rolling by giving all he had in a battle with a very tough opponent before losing 4-2. The whole team dug deep. Whether we one, or lost an individual match the effort was 100% and everyone earned us that victory,”
Ethan Gorniak earned a forfeit at 113 for Marshall’s other win.
“Our second dual versus Cambridge was one we expected to win, but we knew they had some great wrestlers. We continued to use solid technique and captured another 54-24 victory. We dominated in our victories and I am confident that we can turn around some of our losses later in the year,” said Springer.
The Cardinals got pins from Johnson, over Matthew Loshaw in 2:49; Petersen, over Alonso Vega in :46; Grossman over Brycen Schuhmacher in 3:28; Horstmeyer, over Patrick Samon in :49; and Lewis, over Hunter Olson in :29.
Marshall also received four forfeits as Grant Chadwick (170), Moen (182), Schlimgen (195) and Gomez (285) all were awarded wins.
“Again, we dominated in our victories and had bright spots in our losses. I was extremely proud of wrestlers who didn't back down when they were over matched, and they gave their opponents all they could handle,” said Springer.
WATERLOO
The Pirates went 2-1, defeating Belleville/New Glarus/Monticello (51-27) and Cambridge (60-15).
Waterloo received 3-0 nights rom Christopher Stonestreet (106), Juan Alonso (120) and Jordi Aguero (145-152).
Alonso improved to 18-3 on the season after pinning B/M/NG’s Matthew Loshaw in 2:37, winning a 6-3 decision over Marshall’s Drew Johnson, and pinning Cambirdge’s Geronimo Moreno-Campos in 136.
Aguero earned a 5-3 decision over B/M/NG’s Avery Lettman at 145, won a 4-2 decision over Marshall’s Angel Lopez at 152 and received a forfeit at 145 from Cambridge.
All three of Stonestreet’s wins came via a forfeit.
Jonathan Aguero went 2-1 at 132. He pinned Marshall’s Juan Galavitz in 3:52 and Cambridge’s Aevri Ciha in 1:37, but lost a hard-fought 14-9 decision to Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus’ Brian Hollis.
Belleville/New Glarus/Monticello defeated Cambridge 48-15 in the other head-to-head bout.
INVITES CANCELLED
Both Waterloo and Marshall were snowed out of Saturday’s Dave Cohen Invitational in Fond du Lac.
UP NEXT
For Waterloo, the Pirates travel to Jefferson on Tuesday, Jan. 21 for a 7 p.m. non-conference dual.
For Marshall, the Cardinals will host Watertown Luther Prep in a Capitol Conference crossover on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.
“We are wrestling great right now and despite the fact that we have great fans that follow us around the state, it will be nice to showcase what we are accomplishing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.