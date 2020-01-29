With the Capitol Conference Tournament just around the corner, the Marshall wrestling team is making the most of their final tune-ups.
The Cardinals competed at Lakeside Lutheran and Waupun last week, besting the Warriors on Thursday and then going 3-2 at the Waupun Duals on Saturday.
Marshall 57
Lakeside 24
Grant Chadwick got the Cardinals off and rolling, securing a second-period pin in his opening match at 160.
Following wins via forfeit for Dylan Horstmeyer at 170 and Jack Moen at 182, Marshall’s lead stood at 18-0; the Warriors finally got on the board at 195, scoring six points with a pin. Though the points were crucial, the two forfeits stalled Marshall’s early momentum.
“It is never good for momentum or intensity to have two of your top wrestlers take forfeits,” said Cardinals head coach Doug Springer.
The teams went back and forth in the next four matches. The Cardinals took 220 and 285 with Charlie Lewis and Mitchell Gomez each securing first-period pins, while the Warriors won 106 by forfeit before taking a tightly-contested match at 113 over Ethan Gorniak.
With the scoreboard showing 30-18 in Marshall’s favor, the Cardinals proceeded to win five of the final six matches – four coming via pin – to seal the win.
Tyler Peterson (126) and Juan Galaviz (132) each quickly pinned their opponents in the first period, while Drew Johnson (120) and Angel Lopez (152) came from behind and secured their pins in the second and third periods, respectively. At 138, Cai Resler controlled his match from start to finish, taking it by a score of 10-4.
Though the final score indicated a lopsided victory for the Cardinals, their coach maintained there’s still work to be done.
“We were a little sloppy and not as aggressive as I would like this time of the year,” said Springer. “But we were able to get the job done.”
Marshall then made the trip to Waupun on Saturday for the Waupun Duals.
Waupun Duals
As a team, the Cardinals went 3-2 on the day, besting Milwaukee Marshall/Northwest 51-30, Milwaukee Washington 72-6 and Columbus 60-24. Marshall’s two losses were to Waupun 52-21 and Laconia 41-33.
“We are starting to trend back up,” Springer said. “I am optimistic we can get where we want to be by tournament time.”
Four Cardinal wrestlers — Johnson at 120, Horstmeyer at 170, Moen at 182 and Lewis at 220 — went 5-0 on the day to win the top spot in their weight classes. Horstmeyer’s performance earned Most Valuable Wrestler recognition, defeating the fifth-ranked wrestler in the state at 170 in the process.
“Dylan is wrestling both smart and aggressive,” added Springer. “He is staying on they attack and dictating his matches.”
Cade Seep posted a 4-1 record at 285 on the day, while Ben Chadwick went 3-1 at 195.
Also making significant contributions were Gorniak at 113 (3-2), Resler at 138 (3-2) and Anthony Schlimgen at 195 (2-2).
Peterson at 126 (2-3), Lopez at 152 (2-3) and Galaviz at 132 (1-3) each showed promise, but couldn’t quite break through for a big day.
“Tyler has a never-give-up attitude, believes in his technique and continues to improve on it,” said Springer. “Like Juan, Angel just cannot get a break. As he keeps pushing, they will come.”
Grant Chadwick was the final Marshall wrestler to post a win on the day, going 1-4 in his matches at 160.
UP NEXT
Marshall will host its final contest this Friday against Lake Mills and Pardeeville before the Capitol Conference Meet on Feb. 8. Start time at Marshall High School is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.