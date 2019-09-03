The running game of Prairie du Chien proved too much for the Waterloo High School football team on Friday night. The Blackhawks ran for 254 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 46-19 non-conference win over the host Pirates.
“Football comes down to who can block and tackle the best, and we found out that they blocked and tackled a bit better than we did,” Waterloo head coach Dave Frisell said. “We have to find the weight room and get a bit stronger as a football program; when we do that we will be in good shape.”
The Pirates (0-2) trailed just 7-6 after one quarter, but the Blackhawks outscored them 33-6 in the middle quarters to take charge.
Prairie du Chien (2-0) got on the board first late in the first quarter as Tyler Hannah ran one in from 12 yards for a 7-0 lead. But after a successful fake punt run, Waterloo responded completing an 11-play drive with a 21-yard scoring pass from Chase Bostwick to Earnest Jiles. The Pirates had the extra point blocked to trail 7-6.
Hannah continued to pound the rock as he ripped off a 32-yard run to up the Blackhawk lead to 13-6. Bostwick and the Pirates again answered with a score of their own, with the junior completing an 18-yard TD aerial to Cody Kegler to make it 13-12 with 10 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first half.
On the ensuing drive, Traeton Saint got into the act for the Blackhawks as he ran 16 yards to the end zone making it 19-12.
Then Dylan Coleman took over. The PDC quarterback hit Ben Riter with a 9-yard score with only six seconds left in the half to extend the lead Blackhawk lead 26-12.
“I think the biggest point in the game was when it was 19-12 with less than a minute to go in the half, and they had the ball at their own 20-yard line. They ended up with a big pass play and scored right before the half got over,” Frisell said. “I thought that took the wind out of our sails. If we held them there, we would have gotten the ball to start the second half, and the kids feel a lot better about themselves.”
Coleman and Mason Kramer hooked up for scores of 36 and 15 yards in the third quarter, giving PDC a commaning 40-12 advantage.
Waterloo missed some opportunities. At the beginning of the third quarter, the Pirates had two drives start close to midfield, only to end in a fourth down conversion that was short and an interception.
“That goes back to having the ability to run the ball when you are inside the red zone. Right now, we don’t run the ball effectively enough to be able to just pound it like they were able to do to us,” Frisell said. “You open yourselves up to mistakes maybe happening with the passing game. Some of that was on our receivers, our quarterback, and our offensive line, and that is two games where we have been in the red zone numerous times and come away with no points.
“It is a helpless feeling when you know what is coming, you can’t stop it,” Frisell said. “That is a great feeling when you are on the other end of it. You could tell that they (Prairie du Chien) felt good about it because whatever we did defensively that wasn’t going to stop them.”
Hannah added on his third touchdown run early on in the third quarter with an 11-yarder to seal off a 46-19 win.
Bostwick led the Waterloo passing attack going 20-for-33 for 296 yards with two touchdowns. Jordi Aguero led the WHS rushing attacking with six carries for 24 yards.
“I thought Chase played hard again and very well. This is a hard offense to learn, and he has run it in less than a month,” Frisell said. “He is doing a nice job of getting guys in the right spots and putting the ball where it needs to be.”
Jiles was Bostwick’s favorite target on the night with five receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown, while Kegler had three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. Aguero led the defense with 10 tackles, while Kegler also had an interception in the game for the Pirates.
UP NEXT
The Pirates hit the road for the first time this season traveling to Hustisford to face Hustisford/Horicon (1-1) on Friday.
The non-conference kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 46
WATERLOO 19
PDC 7 19 14 6 — 46
Waterloo 6 6 0 7 — 19
PDC— Hannah, 12 run (Grondin kick).
Waterloo — Jiles, 21 pass from Bostwick (kick blocked).
PDC — Hannah, 32 run (kick blocked).
Waterloo — Kegler, 18 pass from Bostwick (kick blocked).
PDC — Saint, 15 run (kick blocked).
PDC — Ritter, 9 pass from Coleman (Grondin kick).
PDC — Kramer, 36 pass from Coleman (Grondin kick).
PDC — Kramer, 15 pass from Coleman (Grondin kick).
PDC — Hannah, 11 run (kick blocked).
Waterloo — Huebner, 0 fumble recovery (Aguero kick).
First Downs — PDC 24, WAT 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — PDC 45-254, WAT 18-26. Passing Yards — PDC 201, WAT 296. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — PDC 10-18-1, WAT 20-33-2. Fumbles-lost — PDC 1-1, WAT 0-0. Penalties — PDC 4-40, WAT 6-35.
Welcome to the discussion.
