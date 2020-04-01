Marshall’s Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel received yet one more honor, both being named to the 2019-20 Associated Press Girls Basketball All-State Team.
Lutz was named to the Third Team for the second year in a row. The 6-foot-1 UW-Milwaukee recruit averaged 23 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest, and during the season became the program’s all-time leading scorer.
She enters her senior season with 1,479 points.
Nickel, a 6-0 junior swing player, earned Honorable Mention All-State recognition. She averaged 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. She also eclipsed 1,000 points during the season and enters her senior season with 1,051 points.
Lutz and Nickel both were named to the Capitol South Conference first team (Lutz was Player of the Year) and were Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State selections.
In their three seasons together Lutz and Nickel have led the Cardinals to a 74-8 record including a 30-0 record in the Capitol South that has included three-straight conference titles, and of course to back-to-back WIAA Division 3 state championships in 2018 and 2019.
La Crosse Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski was a unanimous First Team selection and was named state Player of the Year. Her father, Dave, was named Coach of the Year.
2019-20 AP GIRLS BASKETBALL
ALL-STATE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lexi Donarski, La Crosse Aquinas
COACH OF THE YEAR
Dave Donarski, La Crosse Aquinas
FIRST TEAM
Player School Ht. Yr.
Maddison Baker West Bend West 6-2 Sr.
Lexi Donarski** La Crosse Aquinas 5-10 Sr.
Leilani Kapinus Madison Memorial 5-11 Sr.
Caroline Strande** Racine Lutheran 5-11 Sr.
Maty Wilke Beaver Dam 5-10 Jr.
**unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Leah Earnest Stevens Point 5-11 Sr.
Macy McGlone Hortonville 6-3 Sr.
Anna Mortag Brookfield Central 6-0 Sr.
Jaddan Simmons Green Bay SW 5-9 Sr.
Sitori Tanin Middleton 6-2 Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Courtney Becker La Crosse Aquinas 6-0 Sr.
Bridget Froehlke Wrightstown 5-9 Sr.
Anna Lutz Marshall 6-1 Jr.
Sami Martin Platteville 6-2 Sr.
Natalie McNeal Germantown 5-8 Sr.
FOURTH TEAM
Abbie Aalsma Waupun 5-9 So.
Jada Donaldson Beaver Dam 5-6 Sr.
Natalie Leuzinger Black Hawk 5-9 Sr.
Khamya McNeal Milwaukee King 5-7 Sr.
Olivia Sobczak Oconomowoc 6-0 Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kamorea Arnold, fr., Germantown; Paige Banks, sr., Evansville; Bailey Butler, jr., Black Hawk; Mesa Byom, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Angie Cera, sr., Mukwonago; Ella Diny, sr., Wrightstown; Carley Duffney, jr., Green Bay Preble; Olivia Gamoke, jr., Onalaska; Morgann Gardner, jr., Racine Lutheran; Remi Geiger, sr., Loyal; Caelan Givens, sr., Chippewa Falls; Erin Hedman, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Emily Herzberg, sr., Melrose- Mindoro; Dru Henning, sr., Mukwonago; Ellie Hoesley, sr., Arcadia; Natalie Jens, jr., Beaver Dam; Mackenzie Johnson, sr., Bay Port; Nicole Johnson, sr., Mineral Point; Lily Krahn, so., Prairie du Chien; Jasmine Kondrakiewicz, sr., Pius XI; Emily La Chapell, so., Appleton East; Isabella Lenz, jr., Prescott; Peyton McGinnis, sr., Waupun; Sarah Mueller, sr., Stevens Point Pacelli; Brianna Nelson, sr., Eleva-Strum; Laura Nickel, jr., Marshall; Olivia Pitrof, sr., Racine Horlick; Olivia Rangel, jr., Franklin; Emmoni Rankins, sr., Madison Memorial; Haley Rens, jr., Laconia; Katie Rohner, sr., Waterford; Becca Schauer, sr., Ozaukee; Lauren Schill, sr., Pewaukee; Grace Schmidt, so., Watertown Luther Prep; Kylie Schmidt, jr., Mishicot; Maddy Schreiber, jr., Kimberly; Julia Seidel, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Kylie Strop, sr., River Falls; Taylor Theusch, sr., La Crosse Aquinas; Maggie Trautsch, sr., DeForest; Liz Uhl, sr., Oregon; Kennedy Van Zile, sr., Rhinelander; Hailey Voelker, sr., Colby; Julianna Wagner, jr., Lake Mills; Emma Wollert, sr., Sheboygan Falls; Madison Zimmer, sr., Clear Lake.
