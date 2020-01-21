WATERLOO — A 9-0 run toward the end of the first half gave Marshall some breathing room, but a spirited comeback by Waterloo didn’t sit well with Cardinals head coach Dan Denniston when all was said and done.
The visiting Cardinals won for the seventh time in the last eight games and extended their winning streak to 18 games over their Highway 19 rivals, earning a 59-51 victory Tuesday to improve to 2-0 in the Capitol South Conference and 9-3 overall.
“I’m extremely disappointed with how we finished the game,” Denniston said. “We absolutely lost our composure, turned the ball over, missed free throws and had people miss point-blank range shots; it wasn’t just one or two (players), it was multiple. I’ve very frustrated right now with the way we executed tonight.
“We should feel very fortunate that we won.”
The Pirates (3-6 overall, 0-2 Cap. South) trailed by as much as 14 points after sophomore Cole Denniston drained 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions with 2 minutes, 42 seconds remaining. But they didn’t go away quietly.
Two free throws by sophomore Eugene Wolff, followed by senior E.J. Jiles’ basket and another Wolff score brought the score to 55-47. Two more Wolff free throws cut the Marshall lead to six with 1:26 remaining.
“That’s been our theme this whole season, and every other coach has said to me that these guys play tough, they play hard and there’s no quit in them,” first-year Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe said. “I’m absolutely proud of them.”
The Cardinals, despite missing two front ends of one-plus-ones, finished off the Pirates going 4-of-6 at the foul line.
The game’s momentum swung Marshall’s way following the aforementioned 9-0 run, which started with Tyler Chadwick’s first basket of the night, a layup by the 6-foot-5 senior forward with 6:24 left in the first half. Chadwick scored two more points while sophomore guard Craig Ward made a 3-pointer and sophomore forward Reid Truschinski scored in the paint giving the Cardinals a 29-19 advantage.
“We finally hit a couple of shots and the guys decided they were going to put some energy in on the defensive end and we got a few stops,” coach Denniston said.
Marshall led 31-21 at halftime.
“We knew that they had plenty of outside shooters and we needed to close out, a couple times we got sucked down,” said Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe.
Wolff, celebrating his 16th birthday, scored a career-high 13 points to lead the Pirates while junior Caleb Hager and senior Chase Bostwick each added 10.
Truschinski a 6-foot-5 sophomore forward, led all scorers with a career-high 21 points, while three other Cardinals reached double digits as Chadwick scored 14, Dennison finished with 12 and Ward tallied 10.
Waterloo returns to Capitol South play Friday traveling to Mazomanie to face Wisconsin Heights. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.
Marshall also is back in Capitol South play Friday hosting defending Division 4 state champion New Glarus in a 7:30 p.m. start.
MARSHALL 59, WATERLOO 51
Marshall 31 28 — 59
Waterloo 21 30 — 51
Marshall (fg-ft-pts) — Chadwick 7 0-0 14, Frank 0 0-1 0, Denniston 4 0-0 12, Ward 4 1-4 10, Kilian 1 0-0 2 Truschinski 7 6-7 21. Totals — 23 7-12 59.
Waterloo — Hager 3 2-2 10, Huebner 3 0-0 7, Wolff 5 2-2 13, Bostwick 4 2-2 10, Jiles 3 0-0 6, Filter 1 0-0 2. Totals — 20 6-6 51.
3-point goals — M 6 (Denniston 4 Ward 1, Truschinski 1), W 5 (Hager 2, Huebner 1, Unzueta 1 Wolff 1). Total fouls — M 12, W 14.
