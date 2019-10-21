Six turnovers won’t win many games, especially against the conference champions.
That’s what the Waterloo High School football team did in a 33-6 loss to visiting Cambridge in Capitol South Conference and regular-season finale on Oct. 18.
Cambridge (7-2 overall, 4-0 Capitol South) scored the game’s first 23 points en route to winning the Capitol South title for the third year in a row.
Waterloo (1-8, 0-4) ended the Blue Jays’ shutout bid with 10 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter when junior halfback Black Huebner hit senior Cody Kegler with a 73-yard touchdown cutting the Cambridge lead to 23-6.
Cambridge drew first blood on a 48-yard Ezra Stein-to-Jordan Marty pass, before a pair of short runs, one of 9 yards by Tyler Curtis and the other of 5 yards by Trey Colts, gave the visiting Jays a 20-0 advantage.
Stein’s 19-yard field goal, his first of two on the night, upped the lead to 23-0.
Senior Chase Bostwick threw for 167 yards on 11-of-34 passing to lead the Pirate offense, while adding 48 yards rushing
Kegler caught five passes for a season-high 134 yards, while Huebner hauled in three passes for 55 yards.
Eugene Wolff and Abdon Tonche-Aguero each had nine solo tackles, while Tonche-Aguero and Kegler each intercepted passes.
The WIAA playoffs are next for Cambridge as the Blue Jays received a No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Palmyra-Eagle in a Division 6 Level 1 game Friday.
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS
• Bostwick led the Pirates in all passing categories including completions (110) attempts (239), yards (1662) and touchdowns (15).
• Junior Jordi Aguero was the leading rusher with 87 carries for 424 yards
• Kegler had the most receiving yards (405) while Huebner had the most receptions (20). Both scored six touchdowns receiving.
CAMBRIDGE 33, WATERLOO 6
Cambridge 14 9 7 3 — 33
Waterloo 0 0 6 0 — 6
Cambridge — Marty, 58 pass from Stein (Stein kick).
Cambridge — Curtis, 9 run (Stein kick).
Cambridge — Colts, 5 run (kick failed).
Cambridge — FG, Stein, 19.
Waterloo — Kegler 73 pass from Huebner (kick failed).
Cambridge — Marty, interception return (Stein kick).
Cambridge — FG, Stein, 22.
First Downs — C 7, W 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — C 42-175, W 23-82. Passing Yards — C 114, W 240. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — C 7-20-2, W 12-36-3. Fumbles-lost — C 0-0, W 3-3. Penalty yards — C 20, W 30.
