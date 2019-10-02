WESTFIELD — Marshall’s runners were back in action this week, competing in Westfield on Thursday as part of the Westfield Classic Invite.
The girls’ team finished in seventh place overall, racking up 146 points while scoring a pair of top-10 finished from Gianna Dugan and Mya Andrews. Dugan took second place out of 82 total runners, crossing the finish line in 21:02.91, while Andrews took 10th place, finishing in 22:20.73
Finishing behind Marshall’s top two runners were Brynn Frank in 44th (24:52.72), Erica Dugan in 47th (25:03.04) and Haley Horne in 59th (26:04.44).
Marshall’s boys’ squad was a bit shorthanded; they finished in 10th place out of 14 teams without a handful of their top runners.
The fastest Cardinal runner on the day was Ethan Jennings; he took 16th place out of 91 athletes with a finish of 19:17.85. Behind him were Justin Grady in 29th (19:50.52), Drew Johnson in 58th (21:02.63), Josh Eggers in 63rd (21:18.07) and Tyler Peterson in 82nd (23:46.29).
Marshall’s 10th-place finish was 31 behind 9th-place Princeton-Green Lake, while Berlin took the top spot with just 68 points.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will run at Spring Brook Golf Course on Friday in Wisconsin Dells to compete in a large invitational.
Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
