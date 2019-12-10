A prolific night from beyond the arc and the ability to get to the free throw line propelled the Marshall boys basketball team to its first win of the season, a 63-52 victory over visiting Columbus in a Capitol Conference crossover played Dec. 5.
The Cardinals (1-1) made eight 3-pointers, including four from sophomore Craig Ward and two by sophomore Cole Denniston.
Meanwhile, Marshall went to the line 26 times, making 17, while Columbus was just 1-of-2 at the stripe. The Cardinals committed just seven fouls in the win.
Ward scored a team-high 18 points while sophomore Reid Truschinski scored 13 in the win. Tyler Chadwick and Denniston chipped in nine and eight points, respectively.
Ben Emler scored a game-high 22 points to pace Columbus.
(Tuesday, Dec. 3)
LAKE MILLS 51, MARSHALL 47
Lake Mills found a way to win when shots weren’t falling, beating visiting Marshall 51-47 in a non-conference game.
The L-Cats (2-1) were able to up their advantage to double digits in the last two minutes before the Cardinals connected from beyond the arc and forced a couple of turnovers to chip away at the advantage. In a one-score game late, senior guard Matt Johnson, who led all scorers with 17 points, knocked down crucial foul shots.
Junior guard Drew Stoddard, senior wing Mike Herrington and Johnson led the perimeter half-court defense that held Marshall sophomore guard Craig Ward to 16 points and kept sophomore guard Cole Denniston from scoring.
He made Ward’s night tough and led us in scoring.
Grant Horkan made an early 3-pointer that gave the L-Cats 14-11 lead and finished with seven points.
Marshall sophomore forward Bryce Frank pump faked on his second free throw attempt late in the first half, losing his right to take the second shot on a play that evoked contrasting reactions from the two fanbases.
Retrum scored six points inside during a 2-minute stretch and Johnson had a 3-point play, finishing through contact to give Lake Mills a 28-22 lead with a minute to play before the break.
Herrington finished in the lane and Stoddard grabbed a steal, going to the length of the floor for an easy layin that helped Lake Mills build a 5-point lead early in the second half. L-Cat junior wing Charlie Bender hit the team’s first 3 of the second half at the 8-minute mark from the top of the key to break a 36-36 deadlock.
Chadwick scored 14 to led Marshall.
Nate Gilbert of the Watertown Daily Times contributed to this story.
UP NEXT
Marshall will play another Capitol Conference crossover hosting Watertown Luther Prep this Friday. The non-conference tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 51, MARSHALL 47
Marshall 24 23 — 47
Lake Mills 28 23 — 51
Marshall (fg-ft-tp) — Chadwick 6-0-14, Ward 4-6-16, Truschinski 5-1-12, Frank 2-0-5. Totals 17 7-14 47.
Lake Mills — Herrington 4-1-9, Stoddard 3-0-6, Retrum 4-0-8, Bender 1-1-4, Johnson 5-4-17, Horkan 3-0-7. Totals 20 6-13 51.
3-point goals — M 6 (Ward 2, Chadwick 2, Frank 1, Truschinski 1), LM 5 (Johnson 3, Horkan 1, Bender 1). Total fouls — M 16, LM 17.
MARSHALL 63, COLUMBUS 52
Columbus 24 28 — 52
Marshall 37 26 — 63
Columbus (fg-ft-pts) — Bieker 4-0-8, Schluete 1-0-3 Campbell 3-0-7, Cotter 1-1-3, Brunell 2-0-4, Schroeder 2-0-5, Emler 11-0-22. Totals — 21 1-2 52.
Marshall — Chadwick 4-0-9, Frank 2-2-6, Jablonski 0-1-1, Denniston 2-2-8, Ward 5-4-18, Killian 0-2-2, Truschinski 4-4-13. Totals — 19 17-26 63.
3-point goals — C 3 (Schluete 1, Campbell 1, Schroeder 1), M 8 (Ward 4, Denniston 2, Truschinski 1, Chadwick 1). Total fouls — C 18 , M 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.