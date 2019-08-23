To the editor,
There were many happy shoppers at the Annual Garage and Bake Sale that was held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Marshall on Aug. 15-17. The theme throughout the three-day sale was “let’s make a deal.” A bonus to our usual event was lunch in the parking lot which consisted of freshly grilled brats, hot dogs and even a “meal deal.”
This was a wonderful event that benefited Holy Trinity and brought community members together for value-based shopping in a welcoming location. We are grateful for the commitment of time and energy by church members and friends who made this event a success in many ways.
Watch for announcements in The Courier for the next Holy Trinity community event that you won’t want to miss.
Linda Baldridge
Holy Trinity Church
