CEDAR GROVE — Call it a successful first tournament of 2020 for the Marshall wrestling team.
The Cardinals made the trip to Cedar Grove-Belgium High School on Saturday to compete in the Rocket Scramble against 16 other teams from around the area.
As a team, the Cardinals racked up 420 points, finishing in seventh place out of the 17 teams in Cedar Grove-Belgium.
“I was glad to see how much we learned from the Milwaukee Tournament about approaching each match throughout the day,” said Marshall head coach Doug Springer.
Headlining the day’s performances — going 5-0 on the tournament — was Dylan Horstmeyer, who placed first at 170 pounds. Horstmeyer was voted the Most Valuable Wrestler of the tournament after winning his first-place match against Sawyer DeRuyter of Cedar Grove-Belgium: ranked sixth in Division 3 at 170 pounds.
Charlie Lewis was the next-highest finisher for the Cardinals, taking third place at 220 pounds. Lewis went 3-2 on the day, with both losses against top-ranked wrestlers in the state.
Three Marshall wrestlers — Drew Johnson at 120 pounds, Kobe Grossman at 145 and Jack Moen at 182 — finished in sixth place in their respective weight classes, with each posting 3-2 records, as well.
Mitchell Gomez took seventh place at 285, while Juan Galaviz’s 4-1 mark on the day was good to place him in ninth at 132 pounds. Tyler Peterson and Angel Peterson both finished the day with a winning record, as well, going 3-2 to take 10th place.
“We had a pretty good day wrestling,” added Springer. “I was mostly pleased with our improvement in some key technique areas that we have been working on in practice.”
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will hit the mat next tonight traveling to Belleville. Start time at Belleville High School is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Marshall then will head to Fond du Lac Saturday to participate in the Dave Cohen Classic. Wrestling begins at 8 a.m.
