Gilbert O. Heiman, 91, of Sun Prairie, passed away on April 2, 2020 at the Prairie Garden Assisted Living Center in Sun Prairie.
Gilbert was born on Oct. 21, 1928, the son of Otto and Ella (Gerstner) Heiman.
Gilbert had a love for farming and had farmed for many years in the Town of Medina. After retiring from farming, Gilbert was employed by Van Holten’s for several years.
Survivors include nieces and nephews; Richard (Debbie) Heiman of Sun Prairie, Betty Heiman of Sun Prairie, Joyce Dorn of Waterloo, Dan (Ting) Heiman of Madison and Albert (Lois) Heiman of Columbus. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Kenneth in infancy and brother Donald Heiman.
A private family burial was held in the Medina Cemetery, Marshall with Pastor Paul Scharrer officiating.
The family would like to thank Pastor Scharrer for his many visits.
Memorials to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 138 County Hwy BB in Marshall or to a food pantry of one’s choice.
Hart-Vick Funeral Home in Marshall is serving the family.
