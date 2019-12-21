JUNEAU — Freshman guard Julia Asik led three players in double figures with 16 points as Waterloo's girls basketball team defeated Dodgeland 60-48 in a non-conference game on Friday.
Junior guard Skyler Powers and junior forward Joslyn Wolff each added 12 points for Waterloo (5-0), which led 39-17 at halftime. Wolff and junior forward Brooke Mosher each grabbed 10 rebounds. Mosher added four steals. Freshman point guard Ava Jaehnke added five points, six assists and two blocks for the Pirates, who finished the game with 13 turnovers.
"Defensively, we really went after it," Waterloo girls basketball coach Gabe Haberkorn said. "We were trapping and getting turnovers. We're 5-0. I am proud of where we are heading into the break."
Dodgeland (3-4) scored 31 points in the second half to trim the final deficit to to 12. Sophomore guard Miranda Firari and junior forward Bria Cramer each scored nine of their 11 points in the second half. Sophomore point guard Brielle Blome scored all eight of her points in the second half.
"We were (outmuscled) in the first half," Dodgeland girls basketball coach Barry Hinrichsen said. "We matched their physicality better in the second half."
FALL RIVER TOURNEY UP NEXT
Waterloo will participate in the Fall River Tournament Friday and Saturday. The Pirates open with Clinton at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
WATERLOO 60, DODGELAND 48
Waterloo 39 21 — 60
Dodgeland 17 31 — 48
Waterloo (fg-ft-pts) — Schneider 2 1-1 6, Webster 0 0-2 0, Powers 4 4-8 12, Jaehnke 2 1-3 5, Asik 7 1-6 16, Mosher 3 3-4 9, Wolff 6 0-0 12 Totals 24 10-24 60
Dodgeland — Blome 3 2-2 8, Schreier 2 0-0 4, Knueppel 1 0-0 2, Firari 4 3-6 11, Cramer 5 0-0 11, Hodgson 2 1-4 5, Bader 3 1-4 7 Totals 20 7-14 48
3-point goals — W 2 (Schneider 1, Asik 1), D 1 (Cramer 1). Total fouls - W 16, D 18.
