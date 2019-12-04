The start of the 2019-20 season for the Waterloo High School boys basketball team hasn’t quite gone as planned, as the Pirates dropped a pair of non-conference decisions.
Despite a 25-19 second-half advantage Waterloo fell one point short of Palmyra-Eagle, losing 51-50 on Monday night. Trailing by a point and with the ball in the waning seconds the Pirates called a timeout to set up a play, but sophomore Brody Tschanz’s 3-pointer hit off the back iron and the Panthers grabbed the rebound as the final buzzer sounded.
Palmyra-Eagle (1-0) took the lead with 50 seconds to go, but after a miss Waterloo was forced to foul the Panthers twice to put them in a bonus situation. However, P-E took a shot and the Pirates grabbed the rebound.
“I drew up a play and it didn’t work and Brody tried to improvise,” said first-year head coach Trevor Deppe. “It just missed.”
Waterloo played from behind right from the start, falling behind 10-0 and 20-8.
“They didn’t give up, they kept on grinding,” Deppe said. “I keep on preaching to them that the way to get back into the game was pressure defense.”
Trailing by seven at the half, Waterloo made some adjustments, especially on the Panthers’ 6-foot-4 forward Aiden Calderon. Calderon scored a game-high 24 points, but only six came in the second half.
“We kind of slowed him down in the second half and their other big guy (Danny Hammond) got into foul trouble, so that kind of slimmed down their bench a little,” Deppe said.
Senior guard Chase Bostwick paced the Pirates (0-2) with 15 points while senior forward E.J. Jiles added 12 and junior forward Elisha Strnad chipped in nine.
(Monday, Nov. 25)
PARDEEVILLE 55
WATERLOO 37
After a quick start Waterloo fell victim to a cold streak and came up on the short end in their 2019-20 season opener at Pardeeville.
The Pirates led 14-10, but then were outscored 22-2 the rest of the first half and trailed by 16 at the break.
Jiles and Strnad each scored 14 points to lead Waterloo
Sophomore shooting guard Derek Lindert poured in a game-high 22 points to lead the Bulldogs.
UP NEXT
Waterloo hosts Dodgeland in a 7:30 p.m. non-conference start Thursday, then travels to Deerfield for another non-league game Monday. Tipoff is 7:15 p.m.
PARDEEVILLE 55, WATERLOO 37
Waterloo 16 21 — 37
Pardeeville 32 23 — 55
Waterloo (fg-ft-pts) — Huebner 0-2-2, Unzuela 1-0-2, Tschanz 1-0-3, Bostwick 1-0-2, Jiles 5-4-14, Strnad 6-0-14. Totals — 14 6-12 37
Pardeeville — Fitzgibbon 2-0-4, Freye 4-0-10 Hockett 1-0-2, Burns 1-3-5, Trahns 3-0-6, Schommer 3-0-6, Lindert 9-2-22. Totals — 23 5-9 55.
Three-point goals — W 3 (Strnad 2, Tschanz 1), P 4 (Freye 2, Lindert 2). Total fouls — W 9, P 10.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 51, WATERLOO 50
Palmyra-Eagle 32 19 — 51
Waterloo 25 25 — 50
Palmyra-Eagle (fg-ft-pts) — Wilde 1-0-2, Joyner 1-0-3, D. Hammond 7-1-15, Webber 1-1-3 J. Hammond 1-2-4, Calderon 10 4-10 24. Totals — 21-8-51.
Waterloo — Hager 2-2-6, Huebner 1-0-2, Unzuela 1-0-3, Tschanz 1-0-3, Bostwick 5-3-15, Jiles 4-4-12, Strnad 4-0-9. Totals — 18 9-16 50
Three-point goals — PE 1 (Joyner 1); W 5 (Bostwick 2 Unzuela 1, Tschanz 1, Strnad 1). Total fouls — PE 13; W 12.
