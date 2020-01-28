Defense has been the key to the Marshall girls’ basketball team’s winning ways as of late.
The Cardinals have won their last five games, allowing less than 39 points per game during that stretch. Their last two wins — over Lakeside Lutheran and Cambridge — came on the road last week.
Marshall 72
Lakeside 44
It was quickly apparent that the Warriors had no answer for Marshall’s frontcourt duo of Laura Nickel and Anna Lutz on Jan. 21. The Cardinals’ junior tandem of forwards combined to score 50 points on the night and led the way to a dominant first-half performance from the team.
Marshall outscored Lakeside Lutheran by a 40 to 15 margin before halftime, putting zero question about the game’s outcome early.
With the game all but decided, there was little drama in the second half. The Cardinals managed to extend their advantage by a total of three points along the way, leading to a final score of 72-44.
Nickel led all scorers with 26 points on the night, followed by Lutz with 24. Mya Andrews tacked on seven points, and Abby Ward scored six. Sandra Assaba chipped in three, while Rain Held, Halle Weisensel and Jenna Swanlund rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Marshall 43
Cambridge 31
Though the Bluejays were able to contain Marshall’s frontcourt better than the Warriors had two days prior, the Cardinal defense remained as stingy as ever in their fifth straight victory.
The two teams battled closely in the first, clawing their way to a tie 19-19 score heading into halftime.
Marshall’s second-half defensive performance put them over the top. In perhaps their finest defensive half of the season, the Cardinals allowed just 12 points after halftime, allowing their offense to pull away and build a double-digit lead.
Marshall outscored the Bluejays 24-12 in the second half, leading to a 43-31 victory.
Lutz was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points, followed by Nickel with 13. Andrews scored seven points, while Weisensel had three. Held rounded out the scoring with two points.
LUTZ WATCH
Lutz is now just 36 points away from becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. She has 1,238 (through Jan. 24) and trails only Kelsey Bakken’s school-record mark of 1,273.
UP NEXT
Marshall travels to Belleville Friday for a 7:30 p.m. Capitol South start.
MARSHALL 72
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 44
Marshall 40 32 — 72
Lakeside 15 29 — 44
Marshall (fg ftm-fta pts) — Lutz 10 2-3 24, Andrews 3 1-4 7, Held 1 0-2 2, Weisensel 0 2-2 2, Swanlund 0 2-2 2, Assaba 1 1-1 3, Nickel 10 5-6 26. Totals — 27 13-20 72.
Lakeside — Slonaker 1 0-1 2, Gnabasik 1 0-0 3, M. Heckmann 2 0-2 6, Schuetz 1 1-2 3, A Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Uecker 1 0-0 3, Thiele 2 0-0 4, Neuberger 1 2-2 4, Riesen 2 0-0 4, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Murray 2 2-3 7, Liddicoat 1 0-0 3. Totals — 16 5-10 44.
3-point goals — M 5 (Lutz 2, Ward 2, Nickel 1), LL 7 (M. Heckmann 2, Gnabasik 1, A. Heckmann 1, Liddicoat 1, Uecker 1, Murray 1). Total fouls — M 11, LL 17.
MARSHALL 43
CAMBRIDGE 31
Marshall 19 24 — 43
Cambridge 19 12 — 31
Marshall (fg ftm-fta pts) — Lutz 6 6-7 18, Andrews 3 102 7, Held 1 0-0 2, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Nickel 5 3-4 13. Totals — 16 10-13 43.
Cambridge — Downing 0 2-2 2, Korth 2 2-4 6, Holzhueter 4 0-1 9, Stenklyft 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 4-7 8, Bolger 2 0-0 4. Totals — 11 8-14 31.
3-point goals— M 1 (Weisensel), C 1 (Holzhueter). Total fouls — M 14, C 15.
