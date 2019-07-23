The Waterloo McKays’ losing streak reached nine games following a pair of Home Talent Sunday League defeats — in two different cities — Sunday.
The McKays began the day in Albion and lost 10-0 in eight innings to the Southeast Section-leading Tigers.
Waterloo then packed up and headed to Fort Atkinson, dropping a 13-1 seven-inning decision to the Generals.
Against Albion, the Tigers (13-1) used home runs by Lucas Gregory and Jaden Johnson and had 11 hits as they clinched a share of the regular-season title and home field advantage throughout the Southeast playoffs.
Gregory’s three-run home run highlighted a four-run second inning, while Johnson led off the fifth with a circuit clout.
Louis Hensler led the McKays at the plate going 3-for-4. Brett Jakel and Ben Vehlow had the other hits.
Against Fort Atkinson, Waterloo managed just one run off two Generals pitchers. That run came in the fourth inning when Weston Swartztrauber singled and scored on Jordan Hensler’s two-out RBI single.
Hensler had two of the McKays’ three hits, while Swartztrauber had the other.
The loss dropped Waterloo’s Southeast Section record to 1-11.
UP NEXT
The McKays (3-14 overall) return to action Thursday hosting the Stoughton Merchants in a 7:30 p.m. East Night League start at Firemen’s Park.
Waterloo then will play Cambridge in a Sunday League doubleheader on Sunday in Cambridge. Game 1 will begin at 11 a.m. with Game 2 to follow.
TIGERS 10, MCKAYS 0 (8 inn.)
Waterloo 000 000 00 — 0 5 6
Albion 240 110 11 — 10 11 0
Waterloo (ab-r-h-rbi) — Jakel 2-0-1-0, J. Hensler 4-0-0-0, Vehlow 4-0-1-0, L. Hensler 4-0-3-0, Filter 3-0-0-0, Cook 3-0-0-0, Sanzenbacher 2-0-0-0, Lauth 3-0-0-0, Duckert 2-0-0-0. Totals — 27-0-5-0.
Albion (ab-r-h-rbi) — Laskowski 5-1-1-0, A. Gregory 4-1-0-0, L. Gregory 3-3-2-3, J. Zeimet 4-1-1-2, Oren 3-0-1-0, Hatlen 5-0-1-0, Reece 0-0-0-0, Mades 2-0-0-0, Deegan 2-1-1-0, Johnson 3-2-2-1, Appel 1-0-0-0, D. Zeimet 2-1-0-0, Taylor 2-0-2-1. Totals — 36-10-11-7.
2B — J. Zeimet, Johnson HR — L. Gregory, Johnson.
(Pitching line not available)
GENERALS 13, MCKAYS 1 (7 inn.)
Fort Atkinson 040 214 2 — 13 10 1
Waterloo 000 010 0 — 1 3 3
Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Crandall 51-2-3, Davis 4-0-0-0, Sebranek 31-1-1, Paul 1-1-1-0, Dean 22-1-0, Schoenherr 1-0-0-0, Chady 3-1-0-0, Dunkleberger 4-3-2-2, Wolter 4-2-1-1, DiPrizio 3-1-0-1, Schieber 4-1-2-1. Totals — 35-13-10-9.
Waterloo (ab-r-h-rbi) — Jakel 2-0-0-0, J. Hensler 3-0-2-0, Vehlow 2-0-0-0, L. Hensler 3-0-0-0, Filter 2-0-0-0, Lauth 3-0-0-0, Swartztrauber 3-1-1-0, Cook 2-0-0-0, Sanzenbacher 1-0-0-0, Malinowski 2-0-0-0. Totals — 23-1-3-1.
Pitching HO — Paul 3 in 6, Tabaska 0 in 1; Malinowski 8 in 5, Housner 0 in 1/3, Vehlow 2 in 1 2/3. ER — Paul 1, Tabaska 0; Malinowski 7, Housner 2, Vehlow 2. SO — Paul 3, Tabaska 2; Malinowski 0, Housner 0, Vehlow 0. BB — Paul 2, Tabaska 0; Malinowski 5, Housner 4, Vehlow 0.
W — Paul. L — Malinowski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.